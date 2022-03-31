On ‘major’ news:
“Despite inflation, raising gas prices, violence, border crisis, food shortages, raising heating costs, shortage of building supplies, threat of nuclear war; The major news is: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars! OMG. The Oscars have been in the toilet for years. A publicity stunt: Best actor: Will Smith; runner up: Chris Rock. “
On gubernatorial candidates:
“I agree that Harry Wilson, self described turn around expert and wannabe governor, should turn himself around and quit the race. And I can only hope that if he runs into Cuomo on his way out the door he turns him around and they both disappear.”
On Ukraine:
“The UN nations are talking. The NATO nations are talking. Heads of state are all dithering and blithering and in a real state. Walking and talking. Russia and Ukraine are at ware. What happens in Ukraine will not stay in Ukraine.
On former President Trump:
I read the letters praising how Trump was so tough and world leaders feared him. Simply not true. Trump was the laughingstock of the world. To our Allies and enemies he was a joke. They all laughed behind his back. Trump wanted nothing more than to become a dictator like his ‘friends.’ If you value democracy, NEVER allow that man back in office. America has values and freedoms. We are far from perfect, but the people of our country decide what they want, not just one person ruling with an iron fist. If you don’t believe in our values then go to China or Russia and live a year under their rule where they tell you what you can or cannot do. Then come back here and see if you were wrong. If you still believe in a dictatorship, then I suggest you move permanently.”
On America today:
“You might not have admired President Trump for many reasons, including his tweets. As a Democrat, I want America to answer this question. Are we better off now than 4 years ago? Think about that. Seriously think about that!”
On a mural:
“Hey Oneonta Common Council! What’s up with painting a mural on the old dump of the former Oneonta Sales Building? Sounds like a form of lipstick on a pig!”
On the Sale of All Star Village:
“A multi-million, perhaps billion dollar, corporation comes to Oneonta. The Pattons get $116 million. All Star Village expansion in the works; 60 acres bought. A water and a sewer district will be needed. Guess who they’ll be asking to pay for it? West Oneonta residents, you better start educating yourselves.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
