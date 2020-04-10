On social distancing:
“Please, please all you men abide by the rules. Please respect a distance of at least 6 feet between you and the person next to you. Thank you for your cooperation.”
On reaction to New York City and COVID:
“The pandemic crisis has brought out the best in many of us, helping our neighbors, first responders, and health care workers while staying socially distant. But it has also brought out the worst in some, who spew hatred of those who live in New York City and surrounding areas. Apparently, people who were born or chose to live there are not really human. They are not mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters. I see men around our towns wearing fake FDNY caps and T-shirts while saying how much they despise downstaters. I hear an acquaintance loudly proclaim that she is a good Christian, then in the next breath say we ought to build a wall around NYC and let them all die. I know a letter cannot stop the hatred, but we really are all in this together.”
On overseas trade:
“Hopefully after this disastrous pandemic is under control we can get Congress to look at getting all prescription medications and all other medical needs of the USA that are now manufactured in China and/or India brought back home as soon as possible! (Has anyone seen video of masks being made in the home of someone overseas? Appalling!)”
On littering and laziness:
“It is very upsetting to think that we have this many lazy people in this country when they can’t even take the shopping carts back to the storage area and it is only five away from the car. Unbelievable. Now with this pandemic and a lot of folks wearing gloves, I am seeing these gloves tossed on the ground throughout the parking lots. That is called laziness and disrespectful to the store and to others. There is something else that it is, its called littering and with that could come a fine. Don’t throw them on the ground, instead proceed to the trash can and dispose of them properly.”
On rebating student rentals:
“I am conflicted about this. If a student signs a lease, it is a contract. If the student wants out of the contract, there should already be language in the contract speaking to those conditions. The landlord has upheld their end of the contract, but the student did not. Contracts are professional. Compassion and humanity are personal. Sometimes being professional does not mean being void of compassion but sometimes it looks like that. Personally, I would likely prorate the rent to be returned and void the lease. Currently, my student renters have all remained in their rentals so not all students vacated their rentals.”
“The owner of this apartment complex still has bills to pay. By signing a lease, it’s a contract. This whole thing is out of both parties’ control.”
“Most rents include electric and heat. If students aren’t there the bills aren’t going to be that high so why do landlords need extra money?”
