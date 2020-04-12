On New York:
"Should be two states. It’s time for a separation from that cesspool down there that is destroying upstate. And I don’t want to hear about 'oh, if it weren’t for downstate, upstate wouldn’t survive.' Sure we would, just pay for the water we supply."
On Bob Cairns' recent column:
"The only thing I'm 'fearing for' is the loss of our liberty."
On early release of prisoners because of COVID:
"They didn't care about the crime. So why care if they want out? Be lucky, some countries will chop your hand off for stealing, or if you kill someone, you're not waiting 12 years for execution you get less than a week."
"Sorry ... but criminals should have thought about consequences ... you did the crime ... do the time. Period!"
"Criminals belong behind bars."
On the state legislative session:
"Taking precautions like remote video is one way, and the people's work must continue. They've had a whole year to think about what needs to be done, so get it done."
"If they're essential and getting paid like the rest us essential workers being told to work, they should or sit home with no pay."
"Of course they should. Like millions of other Americans they can work remotely."
On the cancellation of the General Clinton Canoe Regatta:
"Good! Better safe than sorry!"
On the state budget:
"Leaves a lot of questions about procedures on the state level."
On rebates on student rentals:
"What about the landlords that rely on that money to live? It’s a business, not charity. Unless they get someone to move in and take over the lease, then sorry Charlie. My mortgage still has to be paid in a house I owned even though I didn’t live there. That’s life."
"I am from Jefferson but I have an apartment at Hillside. I have been staying home since all of this started though. I don’t feel as though rent should be stopped all together, but it should definitely be reduced. There are many amenities that come with a lease at hillside such as tanning and a private gym that are shut down but we are still paying for. We are also paying for heat and water, however if you are not there you won’t be using that, either. I think it is unfair to be paying a ridiculous amount of money for services that can’t even be used."
"As a landlord, in this particular case, I would absolutely let them out of the lease. It simply is right thing to do. An once of integrity is worth more then a pound of gold."
On the article on Sean Mebust:
"Excellent article on such a phenomenal swimmer! I’m deeply saddened to see his final swim season cut short. But he leaves behind an amazing legacy!"
"Glad to see this article. Loved the time you had here at CCS and following your swimming for so long."
