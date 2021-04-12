On the Lofts on Dietz Street project:
“Despite the city’s reassurance regarding parking spaces, expect the loss of these spaces (the closest ones to Main Street) to further stress businesses downtown that are already on the brink. When the apartments are ready to occupy, the residents may find many of the businesses that were supposed to lure them downtown are gone, never to return.”
On the fatal shooting in Oneonta:
“Didn’t Oneonta just have a required police review? At least two police officers with training in domestic disputes, non-lethal disarmament of suspects including hand-to-hand or tasers, what’s up? Shooting the man doesn’t meet the acid test. “
“Really sad this happened. Wish it could have played out without the death of anyone involved. Please everyone pray for all those left alive, especially the poor mother of the dead man. “
“I am not a police officer. I do not know what it feels like to make a decision like that in a second. I would never want that responsibility. It’s easy to make a quick judgment for the rest of us, but none of us have been on the other end.”
“Nobody knows what has happened behind closed doors at the house or previously if there were any other 911 calls to that house, so don’t blame the police without knowing all the details.”
“It’s fine to ‘back the blue’ as it is also fine to raise an eyebrow and scrutinize actions that require it. After all, we pay their salaries. Accountability is a good thing.”
On students cleaning
up the city parks:
“While walking in Neahwa Park, I saw there were a group of SUNY Oneonta track team students doing upkeep to the park. I spoke to the team’s advisor, Mr. Ranieri, and I discovered they were volunteering their labor to help make the park and the city beautiful. I think this is great! Governments are finding it necessary to control costs due to the pandemic. All citizens should be able to understand the budget problems. To see this kind of civic responsibility during these decisive times warms my heart. I thanked them for their contribution. I’d like to see more of this in America.”
On a sign outside
of Richfield Springs:
“Trumpsters, carry on! On U.S. Route 20 outside of Richfield Springs along the so-called scenic highway with a ‘(expletive) Biden’ flag, and on state Route 28 near where it intersects with U.S. Route 20 in Richfield Springs, there’s a billboard in orange declaring ‘Trump 2024’ and No cheating next time.’ The virus never seems to end completely.”
On Silas Lane:
“Maybe the city should take a look at Silas Lane. Silas Lane is a disgrace. From the city wastewater treatment plant to the recycling and transfer area at the end, there is litter the entire length of the lane. Absolutely everywhere. In the trees, inside and outside of fences, stuck in the bushes and trees, lining the road, from one end to the other of Silas Lane. A totally shocking eyesore and an utter disgrace to our city. Why is city management not organizing employees to take care of proper, thorough cleanups on a regular basis? Do they hope that the spring foliage will cover this up again? Year upon year it shows. What happened to a sense of pride with keeping places clean and tidy? This needs to be cleaned immediately.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.