On COVID-19 antibody testing:
"When can people who were sick at home with all the symptoms but never went to the hospital or tested positive get tested for the antibody? I had it late January before we even knew what it was. It was just before the Chinese New Year and I was around many Chinese who either traveled to China or had visitors from China and no one knew about it then. I don’t blame anyone I came in contact with, but when can I get tested for the antibody?"
On federal COVID-19 response:
"Be best? Adequate would have been good."
On essential workers:
"Direct support is essential and should be paid like CEOs."
On a recent Delaware County board meeting:
"Meeting in secret, without advance notice to the public, to conduct the taxpayers' business. Sounds like Delaware County."
On filing for unemployment:
"Once they rolled out the new update, it was easy to get through the system online, except that there remain a couple of places that tell you to call in to complete the application, and they actually don't want you to call them. They will call us (now)."
"Third week claiming. Happy to be able to pay my bills. Took forever to get through on phone. I was one of the lucky ones that had to call to finish. What a hassle."
On a letter to the editor encouraging raising taxes on the wealthy:
"Yes, that is one way. However, it has proven to be the less effective and desirable option. The path to wealth isn't paved with taxes, or big government, or by taxing anyone at 90%! And, it certainly doesn't come distributing wealth through wasteful government. Actually, the proven way is antithetical to your old-socialist approach. What needs to happen is we need to lower taxes, stand back and watch the greatest economical engine in history explode. Oh yeah, we have to make sure government doesn't get in the way."
On 'restarting' the economy:
"The federal and state government will realize later this year how little control they have over 'restarting' an economy. It took unemployment 10 years to fall from 10% in October 2009 to the roughly 3.5% it was in February 2020 and that was with drastic measures at the federal and state level by both Democrats and Republicans. How long will it take to fall from 30% back to 3.5%? Unemployment has a snowball effect — job losses in one area cause job losses in another which cause job losses in even more areas, once that snowball starts rolling it's nearly impossible to stop."
On the Pledge of Allegiance in 1945:
"This is the original version before Republicans, contrary to our Constitution, made it a religious pledge. That was and still is a large act of BULLIES. For the most part you don't have to force people to eat ice cream. What is the value of religion if it has to be forced onto people as kings did? People left Europe to come to America so they could worship whatever they wanted ... or not. Then bullies in New England killed others who refused to worship as they demanded. That is not only a bully, but an uncaring criminal."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
