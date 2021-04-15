On the State Police:
“I live in the beautiful village of Walton, New York. We are a family here. We know everyone, and help everyone. We are here for each other. I am a senior citizen and have been helped by many neighbors and friends. The local police department is excellent! The EMT squad is No. 1. The Delaware County Sheriff Department is awesome. My problem is the intimidation with New York State troopers in this area. When a state trooper is in my rear view mirror, on Stockton Avenue. I pull over to the side of the road hoping their lights don’t go on. They are very intimidating. How do other people feel about this?”
On the Oneonta shooting:
“Do I think The Daily Star is the best paper out there? No. Do I think they deserve to be constantly lambasted for reporting facts and not sensationalized headlines? No. It is a daily disappointment to see the ugly comments from small-minded locals. Your opinion on whether the recent shooting was justified or not aside, does anyone think that Sgt. Pajerski wants us to celebrate his shooting of Tyler Green as if it were a new high score in a video game? Show some respect, act like an adult, and help set a better example for the next generation.”
“To all members of Otsego County law enforcement families, ignore the little minority of ignorant idiots that are outspoken against you. The supermajority of Otsego County residents are behind you 100%. A special thank you to Oneonta Police Sgt. Ralph Pajerski for saving the life of an innocent child. Rest easy my friend, do not ever second guess yourself, you made the right decision. You can go to sleep every night knowing a child is safe because of what you were forced to do, never lose sight of the facts. You are a good cop and one that Oneonta is proud of. “
On signs and flags supporting President Trump:
“Profanity-flying flags. Billboards selling lies. American rights jeopardized. Backwards thinking in disguise. Easy targets take the bait. That promises ways and means of hate. This America’s not so great. Because of Trump. We can’t wait!”
On voting changes:
“Voter suppression, Republican regression. Not even American. Stop them if you can. Make your senators demand an end to bogus legislation, an end to infiltration of Trump’s rotten infestation.”
On a story on happiness:
“I thought the Star’s insert that ran an article on the happiest country was very interesting. Finland won again. The U.S. came in at No. 19. Social democracies in Europe were the happiest because of their trust in their government that they believe to be honest and credible. And Finland has one of Europe’s lowest COVID-19 mortality rates, because of its quick and extensive measures to stop the spread. I say hurray for social democracy! Don’t confuse it for the socialism that you fear.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
