On antibody testing:
“A reader in a recent paper asks: ‘when can I get tested for the antibody?’ The short answer is ‘soon, but.’ it only tells if you had COVID more than 2 weeks ago. No one knows if this provides any protection from COVID reinfection. If you are antibody negative you should continue hand washing and social isolation. If you are antibody positive you should continue hand washing and social isolation. At this point nobody knows if these antibodies alter your risk in any way.”
On President Trump’s tactics:
“The Trump re-election campaign’s tactics are the same, and quite transparent. They bully, intimidate and yell. Case in point, the protesters in Michigan, yelling to lock the female Democratic governor up. Sound familiarr? It does to me. Sadly it worked against Hillary Clinton, but if the landslide in the Wisconsin judges election is any indicator, it won’t work in November. As much as the Republicans are trying to limit the voting by mail-in ballots, yet Trump and the Supreme Court voted remotely, not allowed for plain old folk. The rush to reopen the country, regardless of safety, because DJT’s bottom line is underwater. Allowing certain governors better access to funding and supplies, it is all the same strategy to divide and conquer. Well, not this time. I am sure Democrats, liberals, progressives and some Republicans will crawl through broken glass to vote him out.”
On the COVID pandemic:
“We are currently going through the beginning of what it feels like to lose the rights we have set forth over the decades here in America, losses caused by some slobbering all over a pathetic criminal.”
On Gov. Cuomo and President Trump:
“That’s funny. Now he wants to play all nice when three weeks ago he was blaming Trump for not giving him 30,000 respirators. Now he is giving them all back because New York doesn’t need them. What a buffoon Cuomo is. Someone please pull the plug on his daily briefings. He sounds like a broken record.”
“Cuomo’s daily brief is intelligent and full of truth. Trump’s? Not so much. And Trump is lying about the WHO. But is anyone surprised? It’s his M.O. Lie about his incompetence and try to put it off on others.”
On Jerry Conklin and Lori Crane’s efforts to help others:
“Got my mask from him. Thank you!”
“That’s what me and my wife are doing also, is making face masks for anyone in need. Our motto is ‘Help whoever, wherever.’”
“They are absolutely amazing, very nice ... helped me and my family learn to make masks!”
On The Tepee:
“My grandmother took me there in the early ‘70s. I still have the ring & earrings she bought for me.”
On Sen. Seward being released from the hospital:
“Praise God! So glad he’s doing better!”
“I’m so happy for you and hope your wife is doing very good too. Welcome home.”
On President Trump’s comments on ‘total authority’:
“When did the same party who has always advocated small government and states’ rights switch to supporting a president who wants ‘total authority’?”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
