On The Daily Star:
“What a sad paper. Last three editions, no mention of border problems, only an article about Trump and vaccines. Three local football teams played games on Saturday, no reporting on scores. Why do I buy this Democrat paper?”
On setting an example for prisoners:
“Working in our local county jail has left me baffled and demoralized. Inmates are among the lowest educated and create the bottom rungs of poverty. We should be the change we wish to see — cultivate and encourage positive tendencies in hopes they endure into a post incarcerated lifestyle. Housing units offer no recycling. Returnable, newspapers, plastics and food all in one. No fruit is ever served. A grievance policy is in place for legitimate concerns however many end up lost. We foster dictatorship, not guide democracy. Inmate jobs divided by gender, men outside and women in the kitchen. Female officers in male units overnight but no male officers in female units overnight … where’s gender equality and reform? Not there. Don’t forget the consequences if you identify other than female, male, Caucasian, Christian or nonallergenic. Let’s wager what ideas will shape their post-incarcerated lives compliments of our tax dollars.”
On a Sound Off:
“Re: On President Biden, March 26, I suggest that the person who wrote that we were in heaven with Trump look up the meaning of heaven. In heaven there is no racism, no discrimination or name-calling. No downgrading of war heroes or those with disabilities. It is a blessing to have a president who has love, respect and compassion for all Americans. He’s not perfect, no one but God is, but it’s wonderful not to read insulting tweets and observe narcissism. I think the writer got heaven and hell mixed up. The Bible exists to be read, not used for a photo op; how shameful. When you are president the things you fail to do for your country overshadow the things you do try to do. By the way, I am a Republican who voted for Biden/Harris, one of many.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
