ONEONTA - Arlene Brockwell, 68, of Oneonta, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. She was born on June 3, 1952, in Rockville Centre, the daughter of Louis J. and Gladys (Wheelhouse) Peterson. She married Willis L. Brockwell. He predeceased her in Septemb…