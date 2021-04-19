On COVID relief:
“With the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue pushed through congress without Republican support it is easy to see why Gov. Cuomo put aside $2.1 billion of state grants to help illegal aliens and others in New York rather than hard-hit small businesses. What this and the $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill have in common is less than 10 percent goes for the purpose intended. The Daily Star Weekend opinion trumpets roads bridges, water, sewer, electric and broadband, which readers can relate to and support. Readers need to know all the facts to form an educated opinion and not leave out what does not support an obvious political agenda. Good reporting entails presenting readers with all the unbiased facts, thus allowing them to form an unbiased opinion like a jury.”
On police:
I am responding to the Sound Off regarding a senior being followed by the state police. Let’s face it, they are revenue agents for the governor. Another tax. The officer was looking to pick up some more dollars from a law-abiding senior. The question I have is why, when the officer pulls you over, they also say, ‘Do you know why I stopped you?’ Really!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
