On the stimulus money:
"Let’s be honest — some of us do not need the stimulus money now being distributed. But many of our neighbors are not nearly so fortunate. Please consider using this money to support your favorite community charities. Not sure? For a current list of very worthwhile causes, see www.helpme211.org."
On the end of The Daily Star's Monday edition:
"Cutting back on number of issues, but raising the price. Great idea for senior citizens who are struggling from month to month."
On Earth Day:
With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, we should all do something to improve our planet. For the past couple of weeks I picked up litter on our road. In less than five miles of road, I managed to fill up 10 30-gallon bags of cans, bottles, coffee cups and much more. Great! Or is it just shameful that it even has to be done? How do we even call ourselves a developed, educated, caring country? We should all pause and think of what we are doing and what kind of world we are leaving for our kids and grandchildren. I guess if we keep littering the way we are, they will see for themselves. This garbage does not go away quickly."
On Gov. Cuomo:
"I guess us New Yorkers know what it's like in Russia now. Cuomo is turning New York into a police state. He does not have to be on TV every day preaching his gloom and doom. Just like the last national election. We the people are not idiots, the biased Democrats and media are trying to skew the facts."
On outside dogs:
"Though I loved the picture of bloodhound Tucker howling at passersby on Friday, April 10, I live in a neighborhood where a dog barks all day long. I wonder how Tucker's neighbors feel about him and his owners? Can be very annoying, not comical."
On truth:
"Every day we wonder what is true. Should we believe the scientists or the president, the governor or the president, 'fake news' or 'Trumped-up' news? Which is more important, health and lives or the economy? Decisions, decisions: Do we want a team captain or a cheerleader? We need to be sure what we believe is true is true, so we can be educated voters."
On reopening the economy:
"I worry that small businesses will restock and rehire at first. But if the COVID-19 numbers spike, people will retreat to their homes again, and those business will never survive. Better to pay another month's rent on a closed storefront than lose it forever. Plus, more of your customers survive."
On The Daily Star's boys basketball coach of the year:
"Coach Lambert is an awesome individual whose leadership is contagious in all aspects of the human interest. From the courtroom to the court you are aware you are in the presence of a leader who does his homework, works hard and keeps execution and flexibility in perspective. I experienced his persona first-hand and I am not surprised at the positive outcomes his players experienced. Congratulations Coach. God bless."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.