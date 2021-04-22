On the Schenevus-Worcester merger:
“As an alumnus of Schenevus Central School, I fully support the merger of Schenevus and Worcester. A merger gives both parties, the students and community members, an opportunity for more activities and educational opportunities for the students and taxes to finally be lower and opportunities for the people in a merged school district. My advice for the voters of both school districts: vote for the merger. It is much needed. As an alumnus, I only wish I had the current superintendent of Schenevus Central School as my superintendent when I graduated years ago.”
On an editorial:
“Finally! A lucid and well-thought out editorial stating the most obvious points in the tragedy about the recent shooting in Oneonta. The protests AND your newspaper’s coverage of the events have both missed the mark. The protesters were focused on the wrong things (as you pointed out) but they were led there by the sensational reporting done from the beginning by your paper. Please try to do better in the future, as some people look to you as a news source and actually believe what you print. We would all be better served by more attention to facts and accuracy in quotes and less to creating a dramatic article.”
On vaccinations:
“Having received my second vaccine shot last week, I profoundly would like to thank the National Guard and medical personnel at SUNY Oneonta who made this possible with military precision. I also thank the Trump administration for Pperation Warp Speed, which put everything in place helping President Biden along with millions vaccinated before being sworn into office. Why then is a picture ID required to gain building entry and being vaccinated required? Pelosi and Democrats said Blacks were discriminated against by ID requirements to vote, but to receive life saving vaccine ? No ID, no vaccine. How many minorities are Pelosi, Schumer and Biden willing to sacrifice to achieve their goal of ultimate power and transfer America into something we won’t recognize and our children and grandchildren wonder how we let it happen.”
On student gathering:
“Recently driving downtown and noticed a very large gathering of college students at the Red Jug on Main St. This was early afternoon. There must have been 15 to 20 students huddled all together and very few masks worn. I see the students still do not take this virus serious and do not care about anyone but themselves. Where is the college leadership to stop these gatherings? How about getting involved? I will be so glad when the students leave and hopefully will not return until they have the vaccine. That should be mandatory. Baseball camps are a bad idea. Way too many people into the city and the great possibility of spreading the virus to residents. The residents deserve much better than this. This virus is still alive and well.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
