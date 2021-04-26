On women’s rights and policing:
“Well, the women wanted their rights. They have them now because like the men, they down know the difference between a gun and a Taser. After 26 years and her training, you would think they would know. And like her male counterparts, she will get away with it, with a slap on the wrist. Also why don’t the manufacturer of the Taser have a recall. Because they are not being used. Not far away a male cop is in jail for killing a person. It looks like to me those cops are afraid of their own shadow. ”
On a Sound Off:
“I wish the state troopers would come to my town more. I live in a 30 mph zone. Cars fly by our house and pass each other on my narrow street. Our local police force doesn’t patrol too much or too often. If your credentials and your car’s credentials are all valid, why worry?: Do the speed limit, check your lights for blown bulbs and you should be golden.”
