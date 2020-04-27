On Gov. Cuomo:
"Good to hear Bassett is testing COVID treatments, with some given new, possibly dangerous, navir/ritonavir with unestablished side effects. Hopefully it works. Next hydroxychloroquine, a designated malaria drug used over 40 years with limited side effects. It has also been used treating thousands of lupus patients for decades with no deaths. Also out of category it has shown success in many countries and American states. Unfortunately Dr. Andrew Cuomo banned prescribing it in New York, the only state to do so. With so many deaths in New York, families of lost loved one should let attorneys question the political motives of the governor. The CDC recommended face masks for all people in public over two weeks ago and he finally makes it mandatory now! Totally incompetent and a danger to New Yorkers. Vote him out and improve New York."
On President Trump:
"Now that Fox News is mostly on the outs with the president, I wonder which group is whispering in his ear absolutely untested cures. I can see an old coot in a red hat and a big checkbook telling an apocryphal tale that his grandfather cured the plague, or some similar fanciful inane or probably insane comment. Trumpism seems to include nepotism, favoritism, payback for donations, financial wheeling and dealing, breaking things that weren't broken, blaming Hillary, Obama or Fauci, and sucking up. I am sure you can think of more. What it doesn't include is forethought and planning and good judgement. He has the power to rent better brains, as smart as he thinks he is, this is real science. I am sure when we get out of this viral time and away from the despotic, desperate, demonic and dishonest president, there will be a brighter and smarter future."
"Trump got out of the draft even though he played sports, including football, in high school. If Trump has bone spurs, then time wounds all heels."
"On April 24, President Trump floated — on national TV — using a disinfectant by 'injection' as a treatment for coronavirus. His statement drew widespread criticism (of course) from health professionals, business leaders and journalists around the country. Apparently, people didn’t get the president’s later-claimed sarcasm. So, are these people stupid? Vin Gupta, a global-health policy expert, told NBC News: 'This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and dangerous. It’s a common method people utilize when they want to kill themselves.' Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Lysol and Dettol, found it necessary to immediately declare, 'Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).' When asked if there was any parallel in American history that historian Douglas Brinkley could recall, his response was, 'Nothing like Trump’s cavernous stupidity.'"
Want to tell us what you really think?
