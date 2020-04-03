On New York:
“A plea to God during this time of deadly disaster. Let us pray fervently to God. May God spare the state of New York from devastation. Because the government of New York state had legalized infanticide, an abominable law and has jubilated its ‘success’ of passing this atrocious law by illuminating iconic buildings in New York city for all the world to see. Is God pleased with us?! These challenging times are a call for sincere conversation of the heart.”
On the census:
“Please, please do your census form. Most people don’t realize it brings $2,000 per person to our state-town-city-village, every year for 10 years. That’s $20,000 lost for everyone who doesn’t fill out the form. Children tend to be one of the largest groups that are missed — $20,000 for each one. The money is there but only if you and your neighbor fill out the census. Just think, 10 people missed means $200,000 we are not getting in the next 10 years”
On President Trump and COVID-19:
“Trump’s unpreparedness is the cause of the coming deaths of perhaps as many as 200,000 Americans. The new administration had all sorts of data left to it by Obama, in case the inevitable coming pandemic happened on their watch. They were not watching and chose to ignore the plans. Now that the beast is here, many are getting on the greed bandwagon, senators, a hospital owner and of course, young Jared who surely has a Dorian Gray picture in his closet. All the hoarders and gougers disgust me. Greed has its place, but this situation is not one of them. When Trump says ‘I talked to a lot of people,’ etc., etc., etc., does he mean Stephen Miller, Sean Hannity and Jared Kushner or real terrified Americans who have a lot to lose, thanks to this stable genius? Hopefully in November he will be out of a job.”
On New York City residents coming upstate:
“Several county boards issued statements asking NYC residents to stay home due to lack of resources. Did they stay? No they came in swarms like the locusts of the Great Plains to infect us and deplete our resources. If Cuomo wasn’t one of them he would have closed NYC down to protect us. Proving one again he cares nothing about the people of upstate New York. Letting them come to spread the virus will only help him during his next election. Our local grocery store asked a group of them to leave. They were depleting his well-stocked store leaving nothing for our community.”
On ‘impartial’ reporting:
“Coronavirus updates: Cuomo broadcast uninterrupted; Trump interrupted for comments; therefore information provided incomplete. Stockpiling, distributing on need bases. Cuomo: ‘good management.’ Trump: ‘ineffective, inadequate/poor response.’ Variation in timeline: Cuomo responsible, adjusting to data/projections. Trump ‘irrational, sending mixed messages.’ Decisions are typically made based on available information at the time and are only as good as the information provided.”
