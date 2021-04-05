On the Biden administration:
“The Biden administration blames everything on Trump. This is ridiculous. It’s simply not true. The darkest day that we had was 9/11, and the border is Biden’s 9/11. He’s destroying the country. I wrote to sound off that socialism will destroy America and this is the beginning. You voted for free stuff and you’re going to pay for it through higher taxes. Biden and Harris are not able to run the country, they just don’t know what to do going by their answers to questions — he’s in a daze and Harris just laughs at questions given to her. Good luck with these two, you’re going to need it. We are in for bad times, you will see. Mark my words. I am in my late 80s. I know trouble. It is coming. God bless, America.”
On a Sound Off:
“To the writer in the paper of March 26: Joe Biden’s been a government servant for 40 years. He is obviously not a socialist, and he would never bring the middle class higher taxes. He also has no power over gas prices for your car. Furthermore no one loves fossil fuels, especially Mother Earth and those who care about our planet. Trump was abusive and an abuser, a liar and a cheater, whose words incited a mob that killed people at the Capitol. A menace to mankind. The worst person to run any business, much less a country. The most cruel anti-American.”
On visual media:
“Used to be the Boob Tube and the Idiot Box. Now what is it? The Mean Screens? The Nitwit Network? The Twitts? The Internuts?”
On a letter encouraging vaccinations:
“You have to remember that many Republicans still believe one of Trump’s many lies, that COVID is a hoax created by Democrats to ‘steal’ the election from him. Far be it from him to recognize that it was his incompetence, for one thing, that cost him the election. Now he and his GOP cronies continue to try to tear down our democracy while far right media still interviews him and pushes his ridiculous conspiracy theories. Yes, it makes me mad too. But until these folks wake up and smell the coffee, educate themselves and do their own research rather than taking the word of Trump and his talking heads there’s really not much we can do but keep our distance.”
On a letter regarding the lack of in-person graduation at SUNY Oneonta:
“I find it interesting that Mr. Allen completely fails to state the reason there will be no in-person graduation. Take a look at today’s paper and you’ll find your answer. Many students have not been conscientious neighbors, instead choosing to not follow COVID guideline and just live their lives as the please, spreading the virus on campus and in the community. Yes, they worked hard for a whole four years. How many years do you suppose those of us who live and work here have put into this community? The fact that you find the situation laughable speaks to your lack of concern of anyone other than yourself or, perhaps, your student. Maybe next year, when more people step outside of what is important to them alone, we’ll be further along and will be able to have such gatherings.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.