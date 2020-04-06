On plastic bags:
“So now Cuomo says plastic bags can be used during this health emergency. Guess they are more sanitary than reusable bags. By the way, Westchester County has an incinerator in Peekskill that burns garbage, including plastic bags, to make electricity. Maybe we should rethink the plastic ban.”
On Trump and COVID-19:
“Trump took the first step by banning travel from China when the Democrats/media criticized him for this. They retreated when we started to know how bad it could be. The Obama administration did not take the H1N1 virus seriously and didn’t restock our supplies needed for a pandemic. Congress and the Democrats who impeached Trump as coronavirus spread now want to investigate his response. Their baseless attacks on the administration most likely created a diversion from running the country. Governor Cuomo specifically rejected pre-emptive steps like stockpiling ventilators and personal protective equipment in the past. He has said he will seize ventilators from upstate and did not accept Remington’s offer to help with PPE and ventilators. The media mocked Trump for suggesting the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. This may have led infected patients to reject the potentially life saving medications. The blame lies at the feet of many people but not President Trump.”
“Day late, dollar short, Donny. Corona’s a hoax, the huckster proclaimed. Play nice or else, the bully threatened. Welcome to the real, scientific world, player. How do you like your game, now?”
On a Pulse of the Voter story:
“After reading Anthony German’s comments in the April 1 edition, I wondered if it was an ‘April Fools’ joke. We certainly don’t need more of his ilk in Congress. How can one separate Trump’s personality from his ‘policy’ when it’s that personality that is forming his policy? And that policy, (or lack thereof), is literally killing people right now. If Mr. German thinks 100,000 to 200,00 deaths is acceptable policy, he needs to stay retired.”
“Mr. German’s April Fools Day comment that the impeachment hearings were ‘a complete waste of time’ is true only because the Republican senators refused to uphold their oaths and do their duties. There was ample evidence to convict Trump, and they refused to hear more witnesses. At least the impeachment hearings pointed out the hypocrisy of the Republicans. And now he plans to vote for Trump again, even though Trump’s failures in handling the COVID-19 pandemic are well-documented and indisputable. So glad he will not be in Congress!”
“It’s quite apparent that Anthony German is another clueless Republican that condones the pathetic lying and demanding style of our president. Antonio Delgado is doing a great job and German surely isn’t going to do better by any standard. And for the impeachment, it just showed what Trump is all about and wasn’t a waste of time because it reiterated the moral decay of the Republican Party. The independents will determine the next president!”
