On the GOP:
“The GOP’s up to no good again, in Georgia for starters, messing with the election system. Trump and his crooked cronies keep remolding OUR country into a dictatorship. Why do we the people hide our heads in the sand? They should be arrested tried and convicted, because con is their middle name and Trump’s first.”
On Rep. Matt Gaetz:
“Don’t you think it’s about time that Republicans showed Gaetz the door?”
On the Biden administration:
“Boy that didn’t take long for Biden to break his most solemn promises: He would bring back civility, honesty and transparency to us. He’s hiding the kids in cages on the border at much higher numbers than Trump did. He’s lying about the voter integrity law just passed in Georgia (which is weaker than the Colorado’s voter laws, where Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game to, LOL). He’s going to raise taxes on ALL of us. If you think that the middle class won’t have their taxes higher under Biden, I have a bridge to sell to you too! He’s going to restart building the border wall that Trump did. Wow, why did you vote Biden in? Because he’s kinder, gentler and honest? Tell that to Tara Reade and the six other women who have strong accusations of sexual assault against your demented president.”
On a letter praising the vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta:
“This is good to hear! It is somewhat amusing to be behind vehicles trying to follow the directional signs, some of which appear to direct vaccine-seekers down side streets or even into private driveways. I’m glad that once they reach campus, the system is working!”
On a letter praising Florida’s handling of the pandemic:
“By ‘much better run,’ you must mean ‘much better at blaming the increase in deaths on something other than the coronavirus’ or ‘much better at holding superspreader events and sending people back to their home states to spread disease.’ DeSantis has been undercounting deaths from coronavirus from the start and harassing anyone who tells the truth about his mismanagement.”
On a guest commentary on gun regulations:
“I admit I expected to read another anti-gun story, but I was pleasantly surprised. This story seems to be fair and unbiased. This report appears to only address mass shootings, and while it addresses different states and state laws, perhaps it could also look at other countries. For instance, Canada has had a higher mass shooting rate per capita in the last two years than the U.S., and they have very strict gun laws. The last I looked, there were 11 European countries with a higher mass shooting rate, and they seem to suffer from more bombings and car attacks. I need to look at that data again, because it may have changed since I last looked. In addition, I’d like the people doing this study to look at how many law-abiding gun owners prevented or mitigated mass shootings. “
On Victor Gelfuso’s April 3-4 column:
“It’s easy to be cautious when the status quo benefits you. ‘Let’s not be hasty’ was an argument used against the abolition of slavery only by people who were not slaves.”
