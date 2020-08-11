On the BLM Memorial wall in Oneonta:
“This is Oneonta. Once again Mayor Herzig is going with the flow. He cannot even back his own police chief in the all display. We need the Common Council to act in the city’s best interest; surely the mayor is not.”
On Spectrum rate hikes:
“When are the New York state regulators/leadership going to look into Spectrum and its upcoming rate hike? They get involved when NYSEG wants to hike the rates. Spectrum is horrible in many ways and does not care if thousands are out of work and struggling to buy food or pay rent, but it will raise its rates. Every month my bill is higher. The company nickel-and-dimes you to death with this tax or that and this piece of equipment or that. Horrible. That is what happens when you become a monopoly. Anyone who raises the rates right now is only hurting the average American.”
On returning to school:
“Children need to get back to school for many reasons, but it needs to be done safely for all involved. If wearing a mask is mandatory, then make it mandatory, no exceptions. Don’t wear a mask, don’t go to school. We do not pay school taxes for students to be home-schooled or distant learning. If that is what it will be, readjust the school taxes. We all pay way to much in school taxes as it is. Parents would have a big issue if this school year kids are home and the parents have to work. Then what happens? One parent has to quit? Day cares are mostly closed.”
On needing a second chance:
“A blue lobster was found in a Red Lobster delivery. The prep cook called the Akron Zoo, and the very rare lobster, renamed Clawde, is resting comfortably in the zoo. I have a feeling this might be an allegory for the coming election. Each news cycle I follow, and there are a slew of them, I sense more and more former Democrats who tried Trump on for size are now ready to revisit the mess the Republicans made of the country. The leader of that band, the red-faced White House occupant, flailing and thrashing around like other bottom feeders, cannot get his act together. Claws out hasn’t worked, most all of us see through his act. His re-election campaign is in tatters, as is the GDP. The annoying little thing called the death rate due to his malfeasance will just not quit. I hope he will, to allow America to heal.”
On the postmaster general:
“Trump’s handpicked and totally unqualified postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has been summoned by the House Oversight Committee to testify on Sept. 7 concerning changes he made to the U.S. Postal Service in mid-July of this year that he claims were cost-cutting measures. (Deploy, a former fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee, is the same guy who donated $100,000 to a Republican fund to pay for lawsuits to stop states from deploying vote-by-mail efforts.) We are now being asked to believe that since those changes were enacted, the numerous reports showing days of delays and backlogs in U.S. Postal Service deliveries are just a coincidence; it has nothing to do with Trump’s constant charges of late — without any evidence whatsoever — that mail-in voting will result in a rigged election in November … Sound familiar?”
