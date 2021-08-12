On Gov. Cuomo’s resignation:
“The end of an empire, the Cuomo dynasty, is at an end and finally the end of the 10 year reign of King and Emperor, Cuomo II, has finally ended.”
“I hope and pray that the members of the state Assembly and Senate, Republicans and Democrats, who kept flip-flopping on removing Cuomo from office and asking him for money for entities, get impeached and removed from office or resign. They’re weak as leaders but strong for the photo ops.”
On the current administration:
“I hate to say this, but Biden and Harris put us into hell with their socialist and communist beliefs. He says he’s a good Catholic, but he believes in abortion and he sends millions of dollars to other countries that can be used for abortions. And the crisis at the border, all of the lives lost, including children. One of his four years could be 4-to-5 million immigrants into the U.S., keeping the American people sick with God knows what, criminals and diseases all over the country. I can’t wait for a Republican to get into office to fix this terrible mess that Biden gave us. He opened the border for Democratic votes, but not for the Cubans, they’re Republican votes. Nice guy. Ha. God help America. We need him so very badly. If Trump was in office, we would not be in this mess. God bless to all.”
On COVID hypocrisy:
“Just so we’re all clear on this: COVID-19 spreads at churches, schools, Trump rallies, outdoor parks, small businesses, restaurants, prayer services and motorcycle rallies. It doesn’t spread at ‘Peaceful’ George Floyd protests, the southern border by illegal aliens, big box ‘essential’ stores, Antifa riots, Democrat wedding receptions, San Francisco hair salons where Pelosi frequents, Biden’s parties, and President Obama’s birthday party. Got that, peons? Our more-sophisticated, better-than-you Democrat overlords want you to know that!”
“Re: Star headline of Aug. 5: I wonder when the maskers on Otsego County Board and Heidi Bond, Otsego Public Health director, are going to condemn the Democrats who took the delta variant so seriously that they partied mask-free on Martha’s Vineyard for Obama’s birthday? It’s the Dems who have politicized the virus and it’s the Dems who will own the extreme actions that Fauci, the CDC, and Cuomo have promoted. If we ever see one of you not wearing a mask, we’re taking your picture, and shaming you, and holding you to the impossible standard you want us to follow! Why do you want us to do nonsensical actions for a virus that is deadly mostly to the obese, the extreme old, and diabetics? Let them socially isolate, wear a mask and take the vaccine! The rest of us are going to live our lives.”
On making a joke of Alzheimer’s disease:
“To those people who make fun of President Biden for either having Alzheimer’s disease or not, shut up. My late grandfather and his two sisters succumbed to Alzheimer’s and I can honestly say as a caregiver to my grandfather, it’s disheartening and upsetting to see and hear people making fun of people who have Alzheimer’s disease. Grow up!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for "Sound Off."
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever's on your mind.
