On daylight saving time:
"What could be better than a warm summer evening, daylight saving time, a woodsy walk, a picnic by a lake, or a stroll through one of Oneonta's parks. Let's not ever change the time back."
On the BLM memorial wall:
"Please, do take down the photo display! Enough is enough! Every day we see and hear about the destruction by trained terrorist groups in big cities. We are all disgusted with the diabolical unrest, violence, nastiness and disrespect in the United States. We shall be proud to live in a peaceful, friendly community like Oneonta, the City of the Hills, and we are very grateful to be able to enjoy the protection of our fine police force. Why throw cinders to start a fire? 'Say their names' does not apply to our community. It is a divisive display. Spread peace and not hatred! Please, take down the exhibit immediately! Thank you! Our police department deserve appreciation, gratitude and respect. Police Chief Doug Brenner: 'Disrespect Police and you'll lose them!'
"In regards to Chief Brenner and the BLM photo memorial hung at Mueller Plaza, I must say I agree with him because ALL LIVES MATTER. To highlight one group and not another is wrong and sends a bad signal to the public. Good cops of all colors have been killed and no pictures. Everyday citizens have been killed and no pictures. This whole movement ignited after the police brutality and death of George Floyd. Those bad cops will see their day in court. BLM movement has also in many cities caused millions of dollars in damage, from rioting, burning, unlawful protests and deaths, The majority of police are not bad and need to continue to clean up their ranks, but let's stop this one-sided conversation and remember that All lives matter and should be treated equally."
On an ignored story:
"Imagine the Bush administration spying on candidate/ president Obama in 2008. The uproar would be deafening, calling it treason, and there would be riots about usurping a duly elected president. That’s what we have with Obama, Biden and his henchmen spying on Trump using made up evidence manufactured by liberal think tanks, Hillary, the FBI and DOJ. They had not one iota of evidence to do this, but they did have a major reason: cover their butts. They were illegally using the NSA to spy on their enemies, and in danger of getting caught. However not ONE mention of this in The Star! It’s as if journalists are trying to suppress this information. Oh, wait, they aren’t reporters of the news but filters of the news, telling us what they want us to hear. I’d love to read an editorial acknowledging and condemning this awful illegal travesty of justice."
On Oneonta's Meet me on Main Street Saturdays:
"It was nice of The Daily Star to run an article about the ladies from Long Island attending the Saturday Street event. Now us locals know to avoid the event because of the many inconsiderate downstaters coming here to bring us the COVID-19 germs."
On Market Street:
"Does any public official travel Market Street? Awful. So many below-grade manhole covers. Lumpy, pothole patches. Really? The worst road."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.