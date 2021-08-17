On a photo:
“The picture on the front page of the July 3 Daily Star may have been incorrect, but Ed Chytalo truly is Delhi’s ‘Bubble Man’ and is a real pro. Thank you, Ed, for all you do for our community!”
On the resurgence of COVID:
“Here we go again. It’s mostly because of the unvaccinated. Because of staff members having tested positive at a local nursing home, residents are in quarantine. What a shame. Never should have happened. Why is the nursing home or any medical establishment that has unvaccinated workers alowing them to work there? Management needs to get their heads out of the sand. What do they not understand? This delta variant will find you very soon if you are not vaccinated. You are causing us that have been vaccinated to wear masks again and you are putting a lot of people at risk. Tests are coming back positive and the worst part is these people are not self-quarantining for 10 days! They are now affecting others. I hope states and counties make it mandatory for this vaccine. No shot, no job. Pretty simple. It’s about saving lives now. The good-guy approach is over with.”
On Trump and Democrats:
“Rabble-rousing, twice-impeached, one-term former President Donald Trump is probably glowing with satisfaction. His foremost antagonist and one of the prime reasons he gave up his residency in New York, Cuomo, is in deep trouble. Second, Obama, whose legislation Trump spent his entire administration trying to destroy, had a large number of guests at his birthday party. Here is an opportunity for Trump to show Obama what a real party is. As great an insult to holding public office as they are, Gaetz, Green, McCarty and others would flock to Mar-A-Lago to celebrate the Jan. 6 uprising and success of the Big Lie. He could assemble such a conglomerate of phonies that Florida’s pythons would give up their territory. He could spend some of the millions suckers are still sending him. They exposed Cuomo. Maybe Trump will have to stand accountable for the damage he has done to this country yet.”
On masks:
“Do I not mask? Do I mask? Do I mask for the task? Is the mask the task? Mask for the school. ‘Tis the rule. Mask the fool. Mask to be cool — look cool! Please no masks in the pool. I go to the bank. It used to be if one would come in masked, it would be to take money. Now the masks are behind the glass to take my money! I will go the beach to bask in my mask, and while it may sound teeny, but I worry I won’t find a mask to match my bikini.”
On COVID misinformation:
“While children are lying alone in hospital beds with COVID-19, misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines continues. Does anyone know who owns the DC Marketing sign on I-88?”
