On yard waste:
“Saturday, Aug. 1, Dear Annie had a letter regarding leaving yard waste in the street. Oneonta needs to do something about this situation, especially on East Street. Many times I have gone down East Street right after the street has been swept and someone has mowed their lawn and the clippings are right out in the gutter; sometimes even blown right out into the street. East and West streets lead to OHS and the college and should be kept in pristine condition.”
On CVCS reopening:
“Nothing but disregard for parents’ concerns at Charlotte Valley Central School. If you tuned in to the board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, there were three things that were taken away from the meeting: 1. The superintendent has no real plan for opening Charlotte Valley. 2. The superintendent has zero concern for the parents, only contempt for the parents. 3. Instead of the superintendent being supportive to parents during a very difficult time, he chooses to threaten parents with hot line calls to CPS. The big question is why is Charlotte Valley only offering one option to families? The Board of Education members should be ashamed of themselves for allowing the superintendent to act in such a manner.”
On the property tax cap:
“Recently read that the county is ‘considering’ of bypassing the state cap on property taxes. Very bad idea. Under no circumstances should it be exceeded. Who in their right mind thinks that is a good idea? Find another fix. People are struggling every day due to this virus and now you want to raise our property taxes. Heck, we are out of work, can’t pay existing bills but you think we need higher taxes to cause us more stress. Again the taxes should not be raised and stay within the mandated cap. There is a reason for that New York state cap. We are already a state with the highest taxes.”
On the DRI:
“We need a public accounting on all $10 million grant for downtown. Who, how much, what’s done, what’s left?”
On cleaning the parking garage:
“Does any public official look at the parking garage? It’s disgusting. Walk on Market Street and look how gross. Rusty railings. Crumbled metal going to second level, down the ramp from the top. Big, ugly transformer in front. Paint it. Beautify it. There are always notices going out about the cleaning of the parking garage, but it is never any different. Stairwells smell. Again, don’t public officials walk these stairs. Go stand in front of front of Foothills and look at the garage. It is disgusting, including the bus terminal. I wouldn’t want to get married at Foothills and have to look at the structure. Oh yeah, don’t forget the pigeon poop. Come on, put some paint on it. It wouldn’t take much and would make a huge difference. Put a fence around that ugly transformer at the lower entrance. Ugh.”
On a photo:
“It seems if the lady pictured at the Saturday Main Street taking the free produce could afford to come here from Long Island, she could afford to buy her own produce. Then she could have left the free produce for the locals who really need it. Shame on her.”
