On a digital billboard:
“In reply to the Sound Off comment asking who owns the DC digital sign on I-88, it is none other than Len Carson — who is running to be the next mayor of Oneonta! The messaging on his digital signs is one problem. Another is the visual pollution they create, especially at night. If he’s our next mayor, it will only get worse.”
On the Delaware Fair and the Confederate flag:
“The Delaware County Fair Board’s failure to ban the display of the Confederate flag is sad. Times have changed, they should too. Makes me wonder about other things. Will they also be allowing the sale of obscene Trump merchandise? Will the fair be full of people who don’t believe in getting vaccinated? Nationally, counties that voted for Trump (including Delaware) have lower vaccination rates. I have attended this fair for years and was planning to go this year. But now, like everyone else, I’m suddenly rethinking my plans amid the latest surge. I worry that my red county’s fair will be full of unvaccinated people. So, with regret, I’ll skip it.”
On Cuomo’s resignation and Republicans:
“Clearly Cuomo has to go — but please, Sen. Oberacker, spare us your hypocritical denunciations when we heard not a peep out of you about our most recent former president’s well-publicized behavior that is as bad and worse than what the AG’s report states the governor has done.”
On Biden’s inflation:
“The occupant of the White House is giving food stamps a 25% raise in what ABC News is calling the ‘largest single increase in the program’s history’ at the same time that our paychecks shrink from inflation. Food prices shot up nearly 5% from April to May hurting everyone who isn’t on welfare or rich. Why did the Dems get Biden in office? Oh, for the children, to bring back civility to the presidency, to make us respected in the world again! The Taliban, ISIS, Russians and the Chinese are laughing at us right now with the Vietnam-like fiasco going on in Kabul! I say give me a mean tweet and $1.79 gas any day over what Biden is doing to us! You Dems own this dumpster fire of an administration led by Jill Biden and Kamala!”
On sexual harassment:
“Looks like the 11 women got their job done. They go the first lady governor of New York. It amazes me that when one woman complains about sexual harassment they come out of the woodwork. All of the pictures it shows with the women there is no sign of contact only in their minds and they are all smiling. Now on this morning news another one is crying he made her uncomfortable. Sexual harassment is so overblown in the last 10 years. You married men had better watch out. Because in a divorce, they will add the touching and hugs and name calling — honey, dear, sweetheart — added to her charges against them. I hope a lady NYSP doesn’t make an arrest because if the bad guy touches her or a fellow office touches her she will claim sexual harassment.”
On the Oneonta roundabout proposal:
“Why just simply extend the time for pedestrians to cross Lettis Highway safely when you can spend millions of dollars for a rotary and annoy half of Oneonta at the same time?”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.