On Cuomo’s resignation and Republicans:
“Can anyone please tell me what the Republicans did to force Cuomo from office? The answer: nothing! All of the Republicans whined and complained and it took the Democratic Party to force Cuomo to resign. I wish the Republicans would stop lying to the public with their slogan ‘We took down Cuomo!’ The Republicans have had 10 years to remove Cuomo from office and didn’t do anything until last year when the allegations came into the light.”
On working with the new governor:
“It’s interesting how members of our State Assembly, who represent three parts of our county and are Republicans, and local county and municipal officials are saying and indicating that they would be willing to work with our new and first female governor and acknowledging her, but nothing from our local senator. I guess equality isn’t something you support after all. Thank you for being partisan and not displaying ‘bipartisanship’ once again.”
On the digital billboards:
“Len Carson said about his billboard: ‘As long as it’s not illegal, it’s OK by me.’ So what that says is that he has no sense of morality, or ethics or concern for the welfare of his fellow citizens if he can make a buck by allowing lies to be displayed on his billboards. And he wants to be elected mayor? I sure hope not!”
On our editorial on the digital billboard:
“Reality check here — read between the lines — Oneonta Democrats are in fear they may get a Republican for mayor and he may influence turning this city back aground. So let’s get out our political magnifying glasses and start looking for dirt now that’s on this Navy vet. We know how the left works. Len Carson for mayor.”
“Interesting how they overlooked the more than 12,000 deaths in adverse events.”
“An opinion and misinformation are two very different things. He is free to have an opinion. We all are. What’s irresponsible and dangerous is advertising medical misinformation. Not a good look for a mayoral candidate.”
On a fatal hit and run:
“What is wrong with someone that they could leave someone like that?”
On the Confederate flag being sold:
“Yes they should. The flag is about history, not racism maybe if the school went back to teaching kids about history they would understand.”
“Everyone saying it’s about history … it’s not even the correct flag. The flag you are selling is the battle flag of the Tennessee army. Look it up. Now tell me again it’s about history.”
“People need to understand. It’s the reaction the flag receives that the owner thrives on. If people would just ignore the flag, it wouldn’t have so much power! People should live their own life and never mind others’ Not everyone has the same views and opinions.”
“The Southern flag should be completely retired, as the Nazi flag was. Sedition is anti-American!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.