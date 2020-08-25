On the Cooperstown mask mandate:
“The Cooperstown Board of Trustees is only making people wear masks on certain streets in the village. Why not in the entire village? Tourists are everywhere such as Stewart’s, Price Chopper, etc. Also our Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul seems to think it’s all right to invite people from New York City to our area. Are tourism dollars more important than the lives of the locals? We don’t want to see our COVID case numbers rise. Especially if you want the kids to go back to school. Our trust in public officials is waning.”
On Daniel Gomes’ column of Aug. 8 and 9:
“You know Daniel reached rock bottom when he rehashes items starting from eight years ago in the vomit he spews on us in his Aug. 8 and 9 commentary. I like that Daniel thinks we cannot tell fact from fiction. Well I can — the fake impeachment proceedings, the FBI and DOJ lies to the FISA court to set up the Democratic obstruction of a duly elected president, the media playing up kids in cages that was started by Obama, and more. The good news is that Trump is doing what he said he would (build the wall, bring back manufacturing to the USA, bring our troops out of war zones that have nothing to do with us, etc). And in the next four years we can only expect him to do more for this country than both Bushes, Clinton and Obama ever did to make our country great again!”
On democracy under attack:
“In the past week — in the midst of the ongoing pandemic — our democracy has come under two new major domestic attacks. 1) Trump’s new appointee to head the post office is throwing it into chaos — intending to delegitimize voting by mail. This could disenfranchise many millions of voters in November’s election. 2) Abruptly, and without justification, the long-planned census effort was cut short by a full month — this will result in enormous undercounts of urban populations and totally skew the next redrawing of Congressional Districts, greatly affecting future elections. And, meanwhile, Russian cyber efforts in support of Trump’s re-election intensify. Get busy! Make some noise!”
On non-locals:
“Drivers beware! The flatlanders from the city, the Island, Jersey and the non-local transients from the south, trying to escape COVID, are here. They don’t use turn signals, gawk at everything they go by, bumper drive, and give us the stare. You know the stare (against upstaters). If Trump really wants to build ‘a Great Wall,’ I suggest he built it at the northwest corner of the Tappan Zee Bridge, or as now known, the Mario Cuomo Bridge. We won’t need the aggravation or their mores.”
On the 2020 election:
“This coming election we have some choices on president. Higher taxes, open borders, lax security, higher health care costs, paying the health care for illegals, degraded police forces, cutbacks of military, Second Amendment infringements and so forth. Then the choice is easy: Vote Biden. Remember Biden said he does not work for us! Biden knew that his only choice/chance to even come close to beating Trump was to bring aboard an African American women as his VP. She isn’t even a good choice. That is a sad commentary.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
