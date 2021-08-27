On the Republican Party:
“It amazes me that the Democratic Party forced Cuomo to resign, even though I wish he got impeached/removed, and the Republicans have had 10 years to impeach/remove Cuomo from office even when they had the majority in the Senate from 2011 to 2018 and all they did was whine and complain. The funny thing is that the Republicans still whined and complained while in the minority party even during this year. The Republicans need to change their party symbol from an elephant to a whiny child. My advice for the Republicans: quit the whining and complaining about something and literally do something to change it!”
On the COVID vaccine:
“I am so tired of hearing about ‘personal choice’ in relation to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. If you choose to remain unvaccinated and get COVID, your personal choice triggers a whole set of consequences. I am an EMT. I do not have a personal choice to refuse to respond my ambulance to your home when you have difficulty breathing. The doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists at the hospital do not have a personal choice to refuse to treat you, nor do the rest of the hospital staff including housekeeping and food service workers. Please save your rants about freedom for other topics, and get vaccinated.”
On bipartisanship:
“Let’s hope and pray that our local senator will be willing to be bipartisan and work with our first female governor of our state instead of trashing the position of governor, like demanding the governor resigns and/or be impeached. We need bipartisanship now more than ever and hopefully now our local, county and state leaders will be bipartisan and will demonstrate bipartisanship instead of demonstrating partisanship.”
On many topics:
“Let’s discuss: With the many local banks closing/cutting their hours, why not put ATMs in the Dollar Generals? They seem to be in most little towns. Why are so many Americans still in Afghanistan? And we can’t get them out? Why didn’t Biden plan better before the deadline? How many were there in first place? At government expense? Let’s think about this: Once again, the pothole and maintenance hole coverings on the streets in Oneonta! Disgusting! Been ongoing years! Why is the city not addressing them? Plus the well-traveled West and Center streets. Again, disgusting, especially with the college students’ arrival. What must their parents think? How about the new city administrator/engineers commence really addressing the problem.?
On politicians on the Schenevus-Worcester merger :
“As someone who has been present for the merger meetings for the schools of Schenevus and Worcester, I personally would like to thank Assemblyman Brian Miller and County Board Rep. Mickle for being present and giving their views about it. It takes a leader like the assemblyman and county board representative to come to the school, be seen and speak on this issue, not one who cowers behind a desk or their boss.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
