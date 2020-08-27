On Walmart:
"There are signs outside Walmart that everyone who enters must wear a face mask. There are people outside and by the front door of the store, presumably to enforce the state mandate, but this doesn't seem to be true. I was in the store a few days ago. I witnessed six people and a little boy, about 8, running around the store, and these six people had no face masks and the little boy, when asked by a lady where his mother and father were, said they around the store somewhere, and when she asked where his face mask was, he said, sarcastically,' 'my mother said that I don't have to wear one.' I see in the paper all the time that you are required to wear a mask in a store. Why is this rule not being enforced and how did these people get in without a mask?"
On Donald Trump:
"As a lifelong Republican, I need to tell you what Trump is good at, as a person and as president: He is good at being bad. Beyond this, he is good at being evil. He has corrupted the Republican Party as well as all those with whom he has surrounded himself. If every definition of the word, he is a scourge to our country and the world."
"He doesn't read, so he never gets the memo. He doesn't listen, so briefings don't matter. He disses even his own. So who's presidential? Never Trump."
"Trump is too much a player. He doesn't take anything seriously. He's just 'game' in everything. No substance. I'm tired of him. I'm weary from him."
On a Trump slogan:
"On the porch on the outskirts of Walton is displayed a large red, white and blue, of course, sign for Trump 2020. But the kicker is the sign also says "Cut the Bull****" These Trumpers should consider what they wish for. Trump's presidency has been bull from the start, with him claiming Mexico was going to pay for the wall and exaggerating the crowd size at his inauguration by several times, actually right up until now with his saying the pandemic is under control and malaria medicine is a cure for COVID-19 with thousands of lies told in between with the truth would have served him better. Take away the bull and he is nothing and any thinking person knows it."
"Everywhere contamination! Everywhere pollination! Is this my beautiful neighborhood? What happened to it? No longer is an after dinner drive enjoyable due to all the pollution flying in the air. Contamination by profanity on Trump flags everywhere!"
On Joe Biden:
"I don't believe that in America more than half of the people will vote for Biden, a socialist/communist. I pray that this doesn't happen, bu if it does America just went down the toilet."
"Best candidate 2020: Biden. Duh!"
"An Aug. 14 political cartoon showed Biden emerging from his basement, struggling to recall Kamala Harris' name. I have trouble recalling names, too, even familiar ones. We all have a lot on our minds. As for the other guy, he's full of vile and venom, lies and insecurity. I'd rather be with Good ol' Joe rather than Bad Con Don."
On being scared:
"I read about that house in Morris and how authorities are afraid to take action. Sounds just like our situation in D.C. with an undesirable and everyone afraid to kick him out."
