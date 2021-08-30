On President Biden:
“To Biden voters: Are you happy? Your demented leader has screwed up everything he touches: the catastrophe in Kabul with our allies openly criticizing us, southern border invasion, rampant inflation, skyrocketing crime, destruction of energy independence, lockdowns that don’t follow science and endless gibberish. But no more mean tweets, right? Trump asked us, ‘Are you tired of winning yet?’ Joe might say, ‘Are you tired of losing yet?’ After he was installed, his caregivers said: ‘America is back.’ They meant to say, ‘America is on its back.’ Or maybe, ‘America is back on its back,’ because this is a greater dumpster fire than Barack’s leading from behind. This is worse than Carter’s presidency because at least Carter was trying to do the right thing. Carter and Obama must be thrilled that Joe is overshadowing their reputations by screwing up so much more so than they did.”
“I like Biden mostly for one important reason — he doesn’t play games with people’s minds and lives like that other guy.”
On the upcoming Hall of Fame induction:
“A plea to the Hall of Fame and Jane Forbes Clark. Please do the responsible thing and cancel the Sept. 8 Induction Ceremony. It is just irresponsible to hold a mass gathering at this time with COVID on the rise. Please think of everyone who works and lives in the community. You just don’t know who is vaccinated, who is sick and who is coming from a high transmission area. Not everyone is truthful or will wear a mask.”
On hospitalizations:
“The hospitals across the country are now overrun with non-vaccinated people. Thanks. No reason for this. The hospitals are now having to make hard decisions of who they will treat. So do they treat non-vaccinated or do they treat accident victims, gun-shot victims, heart attack, strokes, etc. patients? This is no joke. The answer is pretty simple. You treat those who were vaccinated, heart attacks, car accidents and so forth, but not those unvaccinated. They had their chance to protect themselves and those around them and they chose not to. They choose not to and that comes with consequences. The gloves come off now. Enough is enough. Treat yourself at home and do not jam up the hospitals. Get your vaccinations!”
On a digital billboard:
“After reading the article and absorbing Len Carson’s reasoning to agree to display this ad and disturbing message, I need to ‘Sound Off.’ It is disappointing to read Len Carson’s thoughts on accepting money from PAC Defend the Republic, sent by Sydney Powell (that is another whole issue, Sydney Powell!). Also, it is not all factual, but if you believe in the Big Lie, you believe in anything. While you believe in the freedom of speech, as I do, do you not believe in ethics and morals? Do you not care for the Oneonta community, the health professionals and the shop keepers? It is a terrifying thought that you are running for mayor of Oneonta.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.