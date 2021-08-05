On a rescue ranch in Morris:
“It’s very concerning that there is no mention of neutering any of these animals. Especially all those kittens. Good intentions go bad fast, especially when animals are let to breed indiscriminately. Please, Ms. Woerler, make neutering all those cats and any more to come, your priority.”
On the opioid deal:
“The suit will bring more than $23 billion to abate and mitigate efforts to help get treatment for people who are addicted, along with other programs to address the crisis. This will be done in a structured settlement over time. There was a brief reference to the tobacco settlements in the 1990s, where there was no agreement to use money for smoking-related illness, even thought that was the basis of the suit. To add insult to injury many of these municipalities sold their structures for pennies on the dollar, and put the now lump sums into a general fund to make up for other budget shortfalls. One would hope there would be some kind of oversight on this opioid settlement in order that we, the taxpayers, do not get to watch a second act, and endure the cost financially, accompanied with the human suffering.”
On Gov. Cuomo:
“Well, it looks like King Cuomo has been found ‘guilty’ of the sexual harassment charges. This is only one of four investigations being conducted on him. We all knew this six months ago that he is guilty. He needs to resign or be impeached. His own party has said that. I remember him brow-beating Trump just a few years ago. How’s it feel now, Andy? Also, anyone who had knowledge of your indiscretions, like your security team (state troopers), aides and all else need to be held accountable also. Time to clean house. I bet your poor elderly mom and your daughters are really pleased with you right now. I guess that may be a Cuomo trait. Let’s see how his brother Chris backs up his brother now on CNN.”
“This report bears no criminal or civil charges. It is simply a report of their investigation. Many of the allegations have gone past the statute of limitations. The rest he has denied. Now it is up to our legislative branch to see if there is impeachable wrongdoing.”
On vaccinations:
“How many know anyone who has had polio, smallpox, tuberculosis, mumps, measles, lockjaw, diphtheria, tetanus or death from rabies or snake bites? As a child, I did! My college teacher died of TB. Homer Folks on West Street and what was known as the Mount Vision Inn were hospitals for local tuberculosis patients. Viruses, by nature, quickly, continuously mutate, becoming stronger each time. The delta version is 1,000 more times transmissible and is deadly. A lambda version is the new killer. Superspreaders who refuse vaccinations will leave us with a very strong version for decades, which in all likelihood will swiftly kill those not vaccinated. Don’t act surprised! In 1918, the flu killed whole villages. It’s hard to believe there are those in the Clown Cult who have zero concern for family members, friends or anyone. Some gloat about not being immunized. Guess you think you are a hero!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.