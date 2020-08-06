On manhole covers in the city:
“The manhole covers in this city need to be fixed. It has been way too long. They are on Main Street (downtown), Elm Street, East Street, Maple Street and many other areas. Hire an outside company that can get these fixed once and for all. It’s clear that the city cannot repair them. Its crazy to think that the city cannot fix the improper man hole covers and especially when the road is completely torn up, new black top put down and they still failed to fix them. They should be slightly below the surface, that’s it. Our tires should not be dropping off into holes.”
On a letter:
“In response to the letter from Lee Fisher, president of the local NAACP, and Paul Conway, secretary of our local NAACP. I felt compelled to ask a question. For the love of God and your fellow citizens, please tell us what exactly do you local leaders want? Please be specific. The fact that Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina introduced a bill addressing police reform in the Senate and it could not be advanced because of lack of 60 votes tells many of us in Oneonta that the Democrats don’t want to do anything to resolve any of these well-known problems. What, Lee Fisher and Paul Conway, do you specifically want? Where do you want to start?”
On reopening:
“I just think the people who are griping about more illnesses, the virus, should thank Cooperstown for opening the Baseball Hall of Fame. They should have known that people from many states were going to go to the hall to see all the memorabilia. So — thanks to the crazy people who did that. Hope they wake up soon.”
On Sound Off:
“To the people who want me to sign my name. Well, the only reason you need me to do this is because you have nothing better to do than to follow me and pick at everything I say, and make yourself feel better if you don’t agree with what I say. You don’t know me. How do you know if those who do sign their names are not signing a fictitious name. People who write to ‘Sound Off’ are just giving ‘food for thought’ — their opinion. It doesn’t matter if you agree wit it. Oh. By the way, I thought I’d bake a blackberry pie but decided not to. You’d probably call me a ‘racist ‘ and pick up on everything I do. Do you get the picture?”
On school budget votes:
“What happened in the school budget vote in Cherry Valley-Springfield School District? They were to mail out ballots to be returned to the school. We were shocked to read in The Daily Star that the budget passed, when we never received a ballot along with several others! We have paid school taxes in CVSCS for years, since 1976. We have received our tax bill and paid it on time every year; no problem getting the bill. Haven’t had a child in school for 35 years. Taxation without representation? We have written to Attorney General James, have heard nothing. Is this how our 2020 presidential election is go to be also?”
On the state of America:
“Now more than ever before we need scientists, not a witch doctor, or a ‘wish’ doctor in the Oval Rubber Room.”
