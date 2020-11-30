On a letter:
“Bret Romano’s letter to The Daily Star, Nov. 18, is full of it. For example ‘razor-thin victory,’ ‘comical news coverage,’ ‘hatred and vitriol,’ ‘twisted words and false narrative,’ on and on. Doesn’t he see clearly now the thousands of lies and vitriol and hatred and twisted words and false narratives of his president, Mr. CONtroversy? This is the hater/liar/twisted-in chief, and the reason for Biden’s overwhelming — thank God — win!”
“I am so tired of people like Bret Romano of Wells Bridge, complaining about wearing a mask in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is raging in our community and country, and, according to the current occupant of the White House, would have some of us believe it would disappear the day after the election! What makes Mr. Romano so special, so sensitive, so meek and fragile to not wear a mask (light as a feather)? Does it hurt? Its it painful? Do you bleed when you put it on? Too heavy? Aww, sounds like you are whining, stomping, throwing a fit! Boo-hoo!”
On wearing masks:
“In recent weeks, I have seen people enter stores with no masks on and were politely asked to please put on a mask but said that they had a medical reason for not wearing one. The store employees just shrugged their shoulders and allowed them to enter. Are you kidding me? I believe by NYS mandate that masks are required, and if you do have a VALID medical condition that prohibits you from not wearing a mask you MUST have a doctor’s written order. Way too many people now are using this medical excuse and getting away with it. This needs to stop as it is putting people at risk. If they cannot produce a written doctor’s note, then they must leave the store. Regardless of medical reason or not, if you do not have a mask on, do not enter a store.”
On the petition against SUNY Oneonta’s reopening:
“The organizers of the recent petition do not represent all SUNY Oneonta employees nor was the petition created by an official employee organization to be concerned with the safety of faculty but not with the safety or mental health of the custodians, police, facilities staff, maintenance workers, health center and testing center staff, etc., who cannot work remotely. The petition is also spreading misinformation. One would hope that a group of professors would be more careful in getting its facts straight. The actions of this group are causing division among employees and producing stress, anxiety, and on of the group’s favorite words, trauma, among staff. The group’s actions are making an already challenging work environment worse. This only serves to strengthen the position of the administration. The Star needs to do a better job of reporting the full story.”
On Kirby Olson’s column:
“Kirby Olson is either over my head or beneath my contempt. Equations, juxtapositions and analogies cause me vertigo. I didn’t go to college, wasn’t great in history, but was great in English and composition. I can’t follow and make sense of this writer. Where did he come from? What’s his education? Simone, Sanders and Medea aside, I take great offense at his holy attributes for the top two scoundrels in the current government. If this is Christianity, I am converting. And if Otsego County is Trump country, I’m relocating. Bechtold is my favorite local writer of all time. He is lovely.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
