On Spectrum rates:
“Has anyone else noticed that every month the Spectrum bill seems to be different, meaning more? They always seem to find new charges each month. They have all these different fees to include a ridiculous broadcast TV surcharge for about $18. They nickel-and-dime you to death. What a rip off. Rates keep going up and the service is not that good. Time to make a switch.”
On the town of Maryland and cannabis:
“I’ve been seeing a lot of notices for public hearings for cannabis legislation in municipalities but nothing for the town of Maryland. If the town of Maryland had hemp farms or CBD dispensaries, it would add to the local economy, which the town of Maryland needs. It’s a shame that our local senator’s chief of staff, who is the town supervisor, would make this happen.”
On Sound Offs:
“The Star printed two Sound Off letters with some of the most astonishing non sequiturs and illogical thinking that I’ve ever seen in these pages. ‘The Republicans force field screaming about gas prices and inflation’ and ‘On blaming Democrats’ are so bad they made me laugh out loud! So funny how you keep reciting the leftists’ talking points to cover for the occupant of the White House. Biden has done such a poor job that you cannot scream loud enough to cover his abject failures. I used to think that Democrats and progressives loved the USA but were merely misguided. Now I know that they hate the USA and are deliberately trying to turn our country into a third-world outhouse.”
On Sen. Seward:
Former incumbent state Sen. James Seward is still a leader in my eyes, even as a retired senator, due to his stances and viewpoints. Current incompetent state Sen. Peter Oberacker is a coward and a whiner. The former senator fought for Schenevus and Worcester and attended/participated at school board meetings while the current senator makes a non-legitimate excuse to not fight for either school district or to speak at a school board meeting. I honestly miss Sen. Seward’s leadership in our Senate district.
On Rep. Meg Kennedy:
“Rep. Kennedy needs to be the chair of the county board due to her strong leadership skills, being bipartisan, and her willingness to help our county, plus to get our county in the right direction. This county would be thriving with having Rep. Kennedy at the helm of County Board.”
On bail reform:
“I hope the Democrats are really proud for pushing this no-bail reform. Remember this was your bright idea. What it has done is backfired. Criminals are back on the streets within hours, committing crimes again. Crimes have skyrocketed across the country and most due to the no-bail reform, as criminals are repeating crimes. Why should police even risk arresting someone if they will be back on the street shortly? Bring back the prisons, as this is where the criminals need to be. Judges need the discretion if bail is to be imposed, due to the crime committed. Great job, Democrats! This along with other things will end up biting you for 2022 elections. Our recent election is just a wake up call. Our cities across this country are now a dangerous place due to this no-bail reform.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.