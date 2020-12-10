On limiting road salt:
“Another bunch of environmental lunatics who are going to improve something they know nothing about. What could possibly go wrong? We will end up with more vehicle accidents and unnecessary deaths due to bad road conditions. But remember! It’s for the good of the environment, or so they think.”
On uncounted votes being found in Chenango County:
“So does that not just scream incompetence or fraud? Cuz it’s one or the other or both but not neither.”
On a Sound Off:
“On Dec. 4 you published ‘Sound Off’ titled, ‘On The Coronavirus.’ The writer asks, “If the masks work why do the number keep going up?” It further goes on to reference this situation as a ‘big sham.’ This writer then continues to blow off more BS and states, ‘No one is going to tell me how many people I can have over and tell me what to do.’ It is apparent, the person who authored this letter has an issue wearing masks and social distancing. Considering this person’s demeanor and attitude throughout their entire letter, they should take a moment to look into a mirror. It is there where they will find the answer as to why the COVID numbers keep going up.”
“Half of all medical workers experience extreme burnout. The ignorant Sound Off writer in the Dec. 4 paper on coronavirus asks why the numbers go up and said it’s a sham has been drinking the deceit of far-right lies. Blaming Cuomo who is trying to keep people safe simply by encouraging wearing a mask and social distancing. How stupid and selfish are you to believe it was a ‘hoax’ from Trump while so many are dying, and you refuse to put on a cloth mask. Are you so weak and cry baby that you cannot do that much for your fellow man? Trump is the Grinch who stole your holidays! Be a true patriot, take down your flags, put on a mask, rally behind President Biden and fight COVID. Care about your fellow man.”
On the replacement of Oberacker:
“All citizens of Otsego County should be outraged at the conduct of the county Administration Committee chair at the meeting of Nov. 19 regarding the nomination for appointment of Rep. Oberacker’s vacant seat on the County Board. The conduct by the committee chair is suspect at best and quite frankly pathetic. This is absolutely disgraceful conduct and apparently partisan. Every committee member voting to move this nomination forward at that committee meeting owes every citizen of this county an apology.”
