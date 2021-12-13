On Town of Oneonta Fire protection:
“Christopher’s, Holiday Lanes and now Monsers. What gives? Even with mutual aid! What are we paying for?”
On a Sound Off:
“The recent writer to Sound Off notes that Democrats and Republicans are both to blame for drug overdoses. The writer forgot to blame the biggest cause: China sending us fentanyl! Our so-called President Biden, the Democrats, AND the Republicans are all in the pocket of China, so nothing will be done about it.”
On downtown Oneonta
“I have noticed downtown looking more like a ghost town in many ways. Many empty store fronts. Not like Oneonta downtown used to be, very busy, vibrant, full store fronts, etc. Those days are long gone. It’s a shame what it looks like now and on top of that if you look at these empty store front (windows) you will find them filthy! Its bad enough you drive into town from Lettis Highway and see all the overgrown weeds and shrubs, but to also see the storefronts is horrible; it is embarrassing. Not a good welcoming picture of Oneonta. Looks like a run-down, filthy city. I am really surprised that the Oneonta leadership has not addressed these issues. Clean up the store fronts. Put something nice to look at in these windows. Oneonta is much better than this.”
On Sound Off:
“The Sound Off section of this newspaper, never a good idea, has become an embarrassment. I have watched as the standard of what is printed has deteriorated over the years. The ignorant, lowbrow, blather that passes for opinion is truly stunning. Any editor that would allow such nonsense into his or her newspaper needs to take a long hard look at where they are headed.”
On Sen. Oberacker:
“As an alumni of Schenevus Central School, I firmly feel that now is the time to petition our local senator to help both Worcester and Schenevus school districts. I don’t care if his chief of staff says the senator ‘cares’ for his high school, the action of showing that the senator cares is more important. It’s like the old proverb says ‘actions speak louder than words.’ Enough of the words of ‘showing’ that you supposedly care, taking action to show that you care will make a huge difference.”
On the Cuomo brothers:
“Well, well. The tables have been turned. Now he (Chris) gets a taste of his own medicine that he had dished out to others over the years. For CNN to fire its ‘golden boy’ is a big deal. Good for them for doing the right thing. Now he is also facing sexual harassment allegations. Well, the brothers have that in common, besides both are liars. CNN has a little more cleaning up to do, but they have been going down hill for a few years now.”
On Sen. Seward:
“Thank you Jim Seward for your opinion on the recent Schenevus and Worcester merger! I did take your comments into consideration when voting on this issue. Retired and still doing the job. Which brings me to just one question, where was the current senator when we need him?”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.