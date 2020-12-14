On enforcing laws:
“Recently King Cuomo had a fit that the sheriffs would not enforce the 10-person house rule during the Thanksgiving holiday. He said they need to enforce the law and cannot pick and choose what they enforce. Really? If that is the case then why is the governor allowing thousands of ‘illegals’ to run all over this state without any sort of law interdiction? After all they did enter this country illegal, and that is a federal crime. Try doing that in any other country and see what happens. So you see, governor, you yourself cannot pick and choose what laws to enforce, as you have done, but you want to impose on the sheriffs to do so. How about you providing the leadership and enforce the laws? Have your henchmen work on the illegals and not block the Feds/INS from doing their jobs, then you can talk about the sheriffs.”
On mask scofflaws:
“Title Section 66-3.2 Face-Coverings: ‘(a) Any person …shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face-covering when in a public place… (read online); (d) Business operators and building owners, and those authorized on their behalf or otherwise authorized to use the building shall deny admittance to any person who fails to comply with this section and shall require or compel such persons’ removal….Expect businesses to enforce these rules, as they are subject to inspection and could be fined up to $10,000 for violations of the state’s social distancing protocols. (NY on Pause NY.gov).’ In Otsego County, if you see people not wearing masks, tell the manager, and then call the Otsego County Department of Health, 607-547-4230, to report the business for non-compliance of the law.”
On playing sports
during the pandemic:
“So LeBron James is smart about so many things, it’s hard to see how he fails to understand the difference between the NBA — able to play its season in a bubble — and high school basketball teams, whose members and their families are working, shopping and interacting outside any sort of bubble, liable to infect their parents, grandparents, teachers. And as for college basketball? No. 1 Gonzaga is going to miss at least four games due to coronavirus. We all want things to go back to normal — this is not the time.”
On the COVID vaccination:
“I say if you don’t get the shot your insurance should not cover you if you get COVID.”
“It should not be mandatory. Thanks to good old Ronny Reagan, an individual’s recourse is extremely limited in case of a vaccine injury or adverse response. Individuals with severe allergies are already being warned about potentially dangerous reactions. I am one of those people with severe allergies. That being said, I do hope that people will do the smart thing and receive the vaccine if they are a good candidate. I will follow the direction of my doctor but I strongly feel that if this was to be mandatory there will be a huge backlash.”
“Never will I let them tell me what to do!”
