On the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery:
“Regardless of its location in the common bias of the deep South, it seemed inevitable that the jury could hand down anything but a guilty verdict in the three-defendant murder trial in Georgia. The video recording of that murder was enough alone to prove guilt. The actions of the defense team revealed there is some slime and sleaze in the legal profession. When the man on the defense team declared that there were too many Black clergymen in the courtroom as spectators, he made history. But to top that, the woman defense lawyer made a big issue of the fact that the victim’s toe nails were uncut. Trying to make out the victim was an inferior person whose fatal shooting was of little consequence. If this heaven-hell thingy is even mildly in effect, she should end up at the side of the devil, her counterpart, I can only hope.”
On Jussie Smollett:
“I don’t know what to believe anymore. If you can’t trust Jussie Smollett and all of the woke folks who supported him, who can you believe? I’m glad for the verdict because it’s obviously the correct one even though the crime was committed by a progressive Democrat. He committed the dumbest fake hate crime in history and now he’s been proven guilty. It’s a relief to see justice being served. Not ‘social justice’ or ‘racial justice.’ Just plain old justice. I’m just waiting for all you woke leftists and local NAACP who backed him up to now condemn him for propagating a hate crime against all of us. He pitted white vs. Black, right vs. left, progressive vs. conservative. And he did this just to promote his own career. Next time someone cries racism or a hate crime, just wait till the facts come to light.”
On COVID:
“Just want to give a shout out and say thank you for all those who are still unvaccinated. You are the reason for the increase in cases across this country. You are the reason most hospitals are full again and that badly needed elective surgeries can no longer be done at many hospitals. It’s because of you, the unvaccinated. Also again we are wearing masks because of the unvaccinated. More than 800,000 deaths due to this pandemic but you still don’t get it. A large majority of those in the hospital are unvaccinated. Some won’t take the FDA-approved vaccine but they will take the unauthorized, dangerous, unapproved medication for horses and cows. Wow. This pandemic will never end until all are vaccinated or all the unvaccinated end up dying, whichever comes first.”
On a recent Sound Off:
“In a recent Sound Off, someone accused the Democrats of hating America and pushing for bail reform. What a crock! If the person bothered to look to see what the Democratic Party has accomplished (getting women the right to vote, getting African Americans the right to vote, creating Social Security, the GI Bill, the Civil Rights Act, the New Deal, creating NATO, getting the first Jewish, African American, female and Hispanic people on the Supreme Court of the US), having the first female attorney general of the US, and other significant accomplishments, then the person would get their facts straight.”
