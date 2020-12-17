On gift-giving:
“Last year, our family decided to forgo personal gift-giving. Instead we donated to local charities. This year, the need is even greater. So instead of buying another gadget, clothing items or knick-knacks one really doesn’t need, think of others less fortunate and help your neighbors. Merry Christmas.”
On a photo:
“Loved Sarah’s photo of the kitten playing with the Christmas ornament that was in the Daily Star on Page 3 Dec. 3. Hope it will be entered in a contest; it’s a winner! Congratulations Sarah!”
On pets:
“It’s that time of year when the weather is colder, so be a good responsible pet owner and not keep your pets out in freezing temps. New York now has very strict laws governing that. So please be responsible and keep them safe. They deserve better than that.”
On Bassett changes:
“Without details, this just sounds like glossing over a reduction in staff and services that will be detrimental to health care in the region. How much money was spent on developing the slogan ‘OneBassett’? Are they Onta something?”
On virus distribution:
“I really hope that the powers that be in Albany, local hospital CEOs, pharmacies, have really thought through how they will administer this vaccine ‘locally.’ That means get the refrigeration systems in place within the communities. For health care workers and local residents, having to travel outside of their communities for the vaccine will not work and will create issues. I find it foolish to even suggest that they travel a half-hour or an hour to get the vaccine. Let’s also remember we are now in the winter season for the next 3½ months for starters, others have transportation issues, health issues, etc. These vaccinations need to be done locally, within the communities if this is to work.”
On the coronavirus:
“It is a virus. You can’t educate it, regulate it, legislate it, mandate it, litigate it, lock it down. You can politicize it and treat and medicate it. You may be able to vaccinate it. You may not be able to eradicate it. It’s a virus.”
On President Trump:
“As you rightly spoke on your TV show ‘You’re fired.’ Well, the voters in this country along with the courts (that were stacked by you), and the Electoral College so state that you are out of the job as president of the United States. So why don’t you take your basketball and cry all the way home? Oh, that’s right you don’t play basketball. Instead take your golf clubs and balls and go home.”
On high school sports:
“The last two years I have really enjoyed watching Cooperstown boys basketball during the winter. I guess I didn’t realize just exactly how much I enjoyed until it was taken away from us this year. I truly hope Cooperstown central allows basketball to be played if the governor allows it. Coach Lambert is the best and the boys play so hard. Go Hawkeyes!”
