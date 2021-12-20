On New York state mandates:
“Six states with mask mandates. Seven states with a plastic bag ban. Why are we so lucky? I know, we are a blue state.”
On a recent Sound Off on fire protection:
“To the person questioning the town of Oneonta fire protection, mentioning Christopher’s, Holiday Lanes and Monser’s. The fires were put out. That’s what gives!”
“Christopher’s, Holiday Lanes and Monser Brothers were buildings that were not required to have automatic direct fire alarms and sprinkler systems. They also occurred during very early mornings. With staffing at OFD at six personnel 24/7, which run on average of 10+ call per shift, including EMS response and transports, makes response times longer than normal. These professionals work 48 hours a week or more — understaffed when multiple call are out simultaneously and underappreciated. These fires easily went undetected until passersby called them in due to fire through the roofs when discovered. This made extinguishment extremely difficult, even with mutual aid! If you want to question why personnel are being paid, maybe question why the staffing is at a minimum and why these other commercial buildings are not required to upgrade their fire protection and alert systems.”
On a reaction to Sound Off:
“A letter to Sound Off on Dec. 14 is complaining about the concept of … Sound Off! It’s obvious that the writer doesn’t see the irony in this! You just hate the fact that the opinions you don’t like are printed here! Sound Off is Twitter in print, but more civil. Get used to it! Don’t you see that we are providing The Star with free content and eyeballs and more reasons to read the paper? While I disagree with the general political bent of The Star, I give them credit for Sound Off, especially. It gives the paper a more local, spicy flavor. Have you read the Albany or Binghamton papers? Boring!”
On COVID:
“Be smart. Get vaccinated. Wear your mask. County Board Chair David Bliss told ‘about a local family, two of whom were in their 40s and two in their 20s. Two were vaccinated, but two weren’t. They all got COVID-19, and the two who were unvaccinated died from it.’ Wake up folks. Be smart. Get vaccinated. Wear your mask.”
On places of worship and mask mandates:
“Ever since Gov. Hochul’s mask mandate has been in effect, I have noticed that places of worship are regrettably following this mandate. As a Christian and as a Democrat, I firmly believe that the people of the state of New York and of the United States have never elected an official to be the head of a place of worship in its history. The governors/lieutenant governors, presidents/vice presidents, mayors, town supervisors, council members, etc. are not the heads of places of worship, nor will they ever be. This is why places of worship have a governing body like a vestry or deacons, a bishop, whatever it may be.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.