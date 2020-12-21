On cartoons:
“Just when I thought that the Trump cartoons would end after the election, I opened up paper and there is another cartoon — does this ever end? Instead if you want a funny cartoon listen to Biden pronounce the names of his cabinet members. How bad was that? How about Hunter Biden’s story, of course that will never happen. Your paper continues to only print the Democratic side. Start reporting all news and let’s have a Biden cartoon. There will be many more in the future.”
On SUNY Oneonta’s reopening plan:
“The plan for spring remains dependent on contact tracing by the county Health Department, whose director recently reported to a county board committee that she and her department are so overworked that she doesn’t even have time to think what kind of additional assistance she should ask for. This is not a good sign.”
On the Festival of Lights:
“Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers for the beautiful Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park. What a wonderful community project. The blanket of snow made it even more magical. Our granddaughter was mesmerized by all the lights and especially thrilled to see Santa, but very disappointed because she couldn’t open her window to greet him. Much to our dismay, Santa and some volunteers were not wearing masks. As demonstrated in Saturday’s Daily Star, the woman in the car had a mask on to protect her child and Santa. Santa did not have a mask on to protect them. How disappointing. He should be setting an example of caring for others. After all the dedication and hard work volunteers put into the festival, we hope, in the future, they will consider how many children look up to Santa. Please practice the true spirit of Christmas and wear a mask.”
On subversion:
“Subversion, such as Donald Trump’s attempt at, is defined as ‘ A systematic attempt to overthrow or undermine a government or political system by persons working secretly within the country involved’ and/or ‘to overturn or overthrow from the foundation; ruin; to pervert or corrupt by an undermining of morals, allegiance or faith.’ What a great patriot is Donald Trump.”
On Bassett changes:
“From how I read the article, cuts are mostly administration. When times are flush organizations have a tendency to become too heavy with expensive administration positions that are not really necessary. When times get tight, those positions are eliminated and combined to save money. It happens everywhere. I’m fairly certain essential positions aren’t being eliminated.”
“I find it rich that some people will criticize and complain about how bad Bassett is, yet these same folks are telling the hospital they should not restructure to maintain services in a much underserved area.”
