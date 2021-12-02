On drug overdoses:
“In a recent Sound Off, an individual blamed the Democratic Party for drug overdoses. This is half true. The Republican Party is also to blame in this. Both parties have failed to act until this year. I only hope that a bipartisan bill can go after the pharmaceutical industries and the offenders outside of the pharmaceutical industry creating the drugs like cocaine and heroin. As a Democrat, I am giving our local senator credit for him tackling the drug overdose problem. It’s about time someone tackles this issue.”
On the Postal Service:
“Well I see that the USPS has again raised the rate of the postage stamps to 58 cents. This is the only business in America or maybe the world that can constantly stay in the red and everyone still has their jobs. Amazing. They think raising the postage rates is a good thing for customers? Think again. People are out of work, struggling, already having to pay way too much for many items now, so why not add on postage stamps? It may not seem a lot but it is. The postal service will never reach ‘financial sustainability.’ Never. Every time you raise the rates, people find other ways to pay bills, send mail, packages, etc. If the postal service is so broke, why are they buying all these new trucks and such? The mail is slower getting to you but they want more money for less service.”
On the Hartwick Wall:
“I have long wondered which group would feel that they were entitled to paint over the call for racial equity on the wall in front of Hartwick College. Well, we have a winner ... the brothers of Alpha Sig are the first group to find their cause more important at than racial equality. While every other group has painted around that spot, and left it out of respect, these frat bros simply needed every square inch. Shame.”
On COVID:
“To defeat the massive, scary, world-ending wave of COVID being driven by the delta variant of the deadly, frightening disease you should remain afraid of for the rest of your life. Experts are recommending we try all the things that didn’t work the first time. From masks and social distancing to locking everyone down and destroying the economy, experts are all suggesting that we just try the same things we did last time that didn’t work at all. We are going to lockdown, wear masks and social distance, all of which didn’t work, but hey, it’s worth trying again! If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again! However, experts have clarified that while we’re going to be doing the same things that didn’t work over and over again, we’re going to be doing them harder this time.”
On Sen. Oberacker:
“Our ‘beloved’ senator has created a video to have his constituents support small businesses. The interesting thing is that it was done on Main Street Oneonta. If Oberacker cared about his small town and small businesses, he would’ve helped solve the problem by helping his hometown get businesses back in and would’ve formally congratulated a new business owner for opening up their business in the hometown or the town up the road.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.