On the Oneonta Community Thanksgiving Dinner:
“I just wanted to express a big thank you to all the volunteers in Oneonta who took the time out of their day, to the cooks, to those putting meals together to the ones who delivered them. When I asked if they could deliver meals to Hartwick, I was expecting a no but heard yes. I’m sure that all who received meals are grateful. God bless all of you for providing your time and service and making Thanksgiving special knowing you care. Thank you. God bless you.”
On the coronavirus:
“I never heard of a virus starting in the spring until now. I don’t see people falling in the street. If the masks work, why do the numbers keep going up? This is a big sham. People and kids are killing themselves. You are taking people’s lives away from them. Keeping everyone out of school and people out of work. For what? Cuomo is telling you how many people you can have in your home for Thanksgiving. And now he doesn’t want you to have a Merry Christmas. No one is going to tell me how many people I can have over, and tell me what to do. I’m getting so sick of hearing about this virus and Cuomo’s bull. I told you he didn’t care about the people. He is trying to break us down. Don’t let him.”
On Shoeboxes for Seniors:
“Now is a good time to put on our Santa hats and do something nice for some low-income Otsego county seniors. This Christmas many are alone and isolated so let’s brighten their day with Shoeboxes for Seniors. Find a shoebox — or another smallish box about that size — buy and wrap some new small gifts for a senior, label the box for a man or a woman or either. I’m thinking about crossword puzzles, candy, slippers, hand lotions, a fancy jar of jam … what are your ideas? Can your kids help you with the box? Maybe draw a picture to tuck in? When it’s packed and wrapped, you can drop off your Shoebox for a Senior in three locations: Southside Mall, the Green Earth downtown on Market Street and the New York Skin and Vein Center on Oneida Street. Mercy, caring and joy — pass it on.”
On the Enhanced STAR program:
“For those of you who are 65 or soon to turn 65 and you have not applied for the Enhanced STAR discount for school taxes, do so before March 1. I and many others did not know about the enhanced STAR program. Anyway, I always received the basic STAR so therefore I have lost out a few years of not having lower school taxes. Get the forms online and send them into your town/city assessor’s office. No one will tell you about this. Maybe the tax accountants would mention it to their clients.”
