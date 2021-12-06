On Otsego County leadership:
“Hopefully both parties, the Democrats and Republicans, on the county board decide to have two Democrats run Otsego County in right direction where transparency, accountability and accuracy prevails. For far too long, the Republican and Conservative leadership has brought Otsego County in the direction with no transparency, accountability or accuracy.”
On a Sound Off:
“It is ignorant to think that a thug could not use a skateboard to bash a person’s head in. This is called blunt force trauma, which can easily lead to death. Anyone who disagrees should run an experiment and take a few hits with a board. After seeing stars and being knocked unconscious, this will be a good teaching moment to avoid being hit in the head with a skateboard — could be deadly.”
“Unfortunately, the writer does not have all their facts correct in criticizing Mr. Rittenhouse. For example, they state that a ‘17 year old’ is not old enough to ‘join the military.’ Yes they can with a parent’s signature. Also, 12-year-olds can hunt with ‘deadly weapons’ in New York and do so quite safely, so why not a 17-year-old? But please don’t take my word for it, fact-check it. It is understood that the trial caused emotions to run high; however, facts are important. What else did the writer get wrong? One wouldn’t want someone to randomly vote in an election without getting the facts. That would be irresponsible. So to the critic one must say, we respect your right and everyone’s right to free speech. But it would be good to fact-check information before criticizing ... it’s the right thing to do.”
On Denielle Cazzolla’s column:
“Do you feel that Mr. Wallace’s tweet was a positive, helpful point of view? Or do you feel that by inputting those words on Twitter that he thereby created ‘actions detrimental to stock car racing’? Many drivers have been punished for far less ‘actions.’”
“Denielle Cazzolla ‘doesn’t agree with the sentiments’ behind ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ and fantasizes that it is not good for NASCAR or Brandon Brown. If Denielle had an ounce of marketing experience, she would know that almost any publicity is good. A one- minute google search produced experts on Patch.com expounding that this will be good for Brown in the long run. And who are NASCAR fans? God-fearing USA-loving Americans who agree with the phrase, ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ So we know why Denielle wrote what she did: she hates the phrase because it mocks Biden. I reviewed her Twitter feed all through the Trump years but not a single outcry against all the F*** Trump slogans, or Trump is Hitler, or the fine people/drinking bleach hoaxes, etc. Denielle, you have NO credibility in regards to national politics or this subject. So shut up and keep writing about bland nothings.”
On the Schenevus-
Worcester vote:
“I hope the people who voted down the merger have a plan to get the school districts back in fiscal shape, and our local senator hopefully will do his share in helping his former district achieve this goal.”
