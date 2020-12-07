On shopping carts:
“It infuriates me when I see shopping carts left all over the parking lots, some pressing up against someone’s car because it rolled into it. People walk the malls, shopping, grocery shop, sigh- seeing, running/walking for exercise, car shows, guns shows, etc., but they cannot walk five feet to properly put a shopping cart in its rightful place? That is called laziness with a capital ‘L.’ I wish the stores would use the method Aldi uses for the shopping carts. Problem solved. Also, your facemasks don’t belong on the ground. Use the trash can.”
On appointing Oberacker’s replacement:
“From the time Sen.-elect Oberacker announced his resignation, in the midst of a pandemic, mind you, the rushed process of having an appointed county representative was and still is ridiculous. Sen.-elect Oberacker should have resigned from the county board once he made his announcement to run for the state Senate. At the Dec. 2 County Board meeting, some county board representatives said that they feel that this was rushed as well. It seems that Sen.-elect Oberacker is a rushed person.”
“Hopefully, in the months to come, the gracious act by Democrats on the county board to seat Republican Jennifer Mickle will not be forgotten, but reciprocated.”
On uncounted votes being found in Chenango County:
“So does that not just scream incompetence or fraud? ‘Cuz it’s one or the other or both but not neither.”
On the SUNY Oneonta reopening proposal:
“Having reviewed both the (failed) fall and (draft) spring plans, I fail to see the likelihood that the spring plan will be any more successful at limiting spread, especially among off-campus residents. In particular, even if the increased testing identifies outbreaks sooner, contact tracing is still reliant on an overworked and understaffed county health department.”
On an anti-mask Sound Off:
“I was basking in the emotional sunlight of not having to talk politics, including writing Sound Offs, since the election results, but it appears that the Donald Kool-Aid that a lot of people drank is still trying to kill me. I am not terribly civic-minded, but the writer who is adamant about not wearing a mask has scratched the bear. Whatever generation they are from is not as relevant as the ferocity with which they’ve gotten the message wrong. We are a COMMUNITY — seniors in nursing homes, kids in school, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, NURSES AND DOCTORS. The virus affects ALL of us, and with the new president, we can overcome this horror. I have seen a lot of tough guys, clearly looking for a fight over mask wearing. I don’t wish this disease on them, but I do wish they’d look beyond themselves, and do the right thing.”
On the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree lighting:
“Never miss it! ‘Our’ tree looks great as we all knew it would!”
