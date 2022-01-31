On Gov. Hochul:
“Kathy Hochul’s lies keep getting her even more into trouble. The perfect examples of this are: covering up Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home deaths during 2020, her statement that crime hasn’t gone up due to the bail reform law, saying she wants unity but her democratic-socialist agenda is what the current elected Democrats in Albany are backing, and she keeps changing her response to when the mask mandate is done. Time for Hochul/Cuomo’s cabinet to go and to get a governor who is elected and a new administration in office.”
On New York’s
‘money makers’:
“The elected powers in Albany have just approved on-line sports betting and shops to sell cannabis. In these hard economic times, created by Biden, this is a great-money maker for New York state! How long will it be until they approve prostitution?”
On Biden’s replacement
for Justice Breyer:
“Biden seems ready to nominate a replacement for Justice Breyer of the Supreme Court. The issue here is that he wants an African American female. His choice is not about selecting the best candidate possible, but its about race and gender. I do not care what your skin color is; I want the best, most qualified person on the Supreme Court, but unfortunately Biden does not see it that way. He did the exact same thing when he chose his running mate. He chose her for the wrong reasons, like he is about to do for the candidate for the Supreme Court. This has happened in this country many times over in the job market when they mandated you needed to have diversity in the work force with x amount of this or that ethnic groups. That was not good either because it was not about hiring the best candidate.”
On New York
population loss:
“Why is New York State losing 300,000 people a year? New York’s per capita state and local taxes are $9,829 a year while Florida’s are $3,958, more than half as much. Also, the cost of living expenses, i.e. housing, restaurants, groceries, etc. is 13.8% less in Florida than in New York. And, as of Jan. 24, 2022, Florida’s COVID deaths per million people was 2,933 while New York’s was 3,284. Oh, and three days before that, while the low temperature in Estero, Florida, was 48, the low temperature in Worcester, New York, was -24. a more than 70 degree difference.”
On the Lofts on Dietz:
“Who will get to live in the new apartments being built on Dietz Street? Let’s be clear, this is affordable housing for the lower income population. The following is taken from a press release from the organization that assisted with the project’s financing. ‘Dietz Street Lofts will include 40 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments. Forty-two apartments will have a preference for tenants involved in artistic or literary activities. Seven apartments will be fully adaptable for persons with mobility impairment and three will be adapted for persons with hearing or vision impairment. All apartments will be affordable for households earning between 60 and 100 percent of the Area Median Income of less.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
