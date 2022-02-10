On QAnon:
“In Texas, a large group of Anon gullibles are waiting the return of John F. Kennedy to Earth and his joining with Trump to execute a severe plan to jail Hillary and make America great again. Quaint, but stupid. JFK, in reality, wouldn’t let Trump shovel out wife Jackie’s horse stall. Conspiracies are a big part of people’s lives these days, especially Republicans. Here is a conspiracy: Suppose Trump’s crooked operative, Roger Stone, bribed Manchin and Sinema to vote like they do and kill anything Biden does, weakening Democrats’ chances in upcoming elections. Absolutely insane, baseless and impossible to consider, but still thousands of times more plausible than Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen from him. This Big Lie is the rallying cry of the present pathetic Republican Party. Dump Trump so I don’t have to vote pie-in-the-sky Democratic just to make sure he never is president again.”
On former President Trump:
“Well, well, well. Turns out the twice-impeached, disgraced ex-President Trump really is the man who tried to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden. Trump is THE CHEATER! The ‘liar-in-chief.” Trump, after all, told more than 35,000 lies while in office. What’s stopping him now? His gullible supporters continue to turn a blind eye to the real truth. Please vote!”
On a previous Sound Off:
“To the person who blatantly lied about the Democratic Party, let’s look at the track record for the Republican Party: the U.S. had to deal with a warmonger president from 2001 until 2009 who knew about Osama Bin Laden and his organization, passing an illegal law (Patriot Act) that spies on every single person in the U.S., getting the U.S. into a financial crisis, not banning the AR-15 and not preventing thugs from having a firearm in order to prevent any shootings on innocent people, like at schools plus places of worship, etc., and we had to deal with another president who was being a buddy with Vladimir Putin.”
On bail reform:
“Bail reform mainly leveled the playing field, so that those charged are treated the same whether they have money or not. Revoking bail reform just means going back to the old way: those that have can post bail, those that don’t can sit in jail. Police and DAs liked the old way because if you didn’t want to sit in jail awaiting trial months away, you’d accept a plea, whether you were guilty or innocent. Think you wouldn’t? Are you complaining about the loss of ‘freedom’ just because public health requires you to wear a mask in public?”
On move toward electric:
“Our state leaders, and California’s, have decided that gas appliances, such as stoves, heaters, etc., will be banned in their states in a few years. That means all new homes will be all electric and you will have no choice if you want to live in New York or California. Electric rates have soared. Since future homes will be all electric, who will help pay for the electric bills? They will be outrageous and unaffordable. It will not be sustainable. Also pretty soon no more gas mowers, trimmers, chain saws, etc. Good luck with that.”
