On the impeachment trial:
“I have a glimmer of hope that the chicken-hearted Republicans on the impeachment jury will start to see how weak their Donald is. Without Twitter, and no platform from which to yell at his minions, he is getting smaller and smaller, and in two years will be a near-forgotten embarrassment, except maybe to his cellmates. His crack law team adds to my belief that he is done and gone. One of them gives Joe Pesci’s character a bad name. Plus, dollars to doughnuts, they’re gonna have to whistle for their fees. The thugs who desecrated the Capitol, most with bad hair, aren’t the people who Donald would chat with, but were the only ones willfully ignorant of the law and real news, and actually believed they could overthrow the government, and threaten and kill police and elected officials, with no consequences. All because they believed Trump’s election lies.”
On the nursing home deaths:
“The media has praised the AG for her public report on the nursing home deaths. Big deal. She told us what we already knew. My question is why did she allow the death rampage to continue for months? Then pen up a report with no action? She is no better than the governor. More hypocrisy on the part of these two, both quick to convict the police for doing their job, yet they oversee the death of thousands and the governor giggles and the AG writes up a story. My sincere condolences to all who lost a loved one in a nursing home to COVID-19. Very sad time in New York history.”
On obeying commands:
“I had a dog called Proud Boy and I trained him well. When I told him to ‘stand down’ and ‘stand by,’ he knew to sit and stay. And when I told him to ‘fight like hell,’ he did. Now he’s off to the pound and I’m off for some golf.”
On the bed tax hike:
“I am thoroughly appalled at the county board for increasing taxes during a pandemic. We definitely need a new county board that will be transparent, accountable and diplomatic with the residents of the county. When we elect new county board members, let’s start by consolidating the departments, have third parties who will not align with Democrats or Republicans on certain votes, and finally have bipartisan leadership at the top whether it’s a Democratic chair and Republican deputy chair or vice versa like we had before when former Rep. Koutnik, a Democrat, served on the county board as deputy chair, instead of partisan leadership.”
On President Trump and the election:
“A few days before the presidential election at a rally in Florida, Trump was bragging about how good the economy was before COVID came. He actually said ‘maybe there wouldn’t have even been an election.’ As if everyone would say ‘Oh, Mr. Trump, you have done such a good job, let’s skip our 200-plus year tradition and just keep you as our president.’ Should anyone have been surprised when this man, who has no respect for our Constitution, and after losing every court case to overturn the election, believe that his misguided mob of supporters could through violence shut down one branch of our government from doing their job? Our democracy is in peril as long as this man remains powerful. Citizens, please use your common sense.”
