On freedom:
"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and children's children what it was once like in the United States when men were free."
On gas prices:
"Gas prices have risen 25 cents in the last month with no relief in site. Biden stated months ago we should see prices dropping 10 to 15 cents within weeks, really? I guess he uses fuzzy math. So I ask what our local or state representatives are doing about it? Oh that's, right, nothing. The state could help by lowering the state gas tax per gallon, but they won't. Also food prices have soared. Pretty soon we will not be able to afford either. The economy is in bad shape and getting worse. Higher prices across the board will sink this economy into a dark hole."
