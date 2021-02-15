On abortion:
“Biden and Pelosi, both Catholics, believe in abortion and they support money going to other countries for abortion. Bill O’Reilly said it right on his program. He said when you meet your maker you better have a good lawyer; you’re going to need one. Killing of babies is a terrible sin.”
On President Biden’s
executive orders:
“Through 43 executive orders, Biden has undone all the good things that Trump did.”
On the new administration:
“Welcome to the new Socialist States of America and our newly selected President Biden. Our first virtual president!”
On chiefs’ retirements:
“With the retirements of the police and fire chiefs, it may be wise to re-explore the idea of a safety officer/commissioner. Instead of replacing two leads, one could direct the departments, not to mention the monetary savings. This idea was floated around about 25 years ago.”
On a billboard:
“I can’t be the only one that finds the humor in the Trump billboard in Milford sharing space with an ad for McDonalds. It would be even funnier to keep the Trump ad, just change 2024 to 10TO20.”
On student loan cancellation:
“So the talk within the Biden administration is about canceling all student loans or a large part of them. Really? When you sign for a loan, you pay the loan. It’s that simple. We have all done that. Taxpayers should not pay for your college loan, any more than to pay for anyone that is too lazy to find employment. So will the administration pay off my mortgage or part of that also? Seems only fair. Bunch of nonsense. Pay for your own college education. There is nothing free in this world. There is a price for all of it.”
On winter:
“To all our new friends and neighbors; Welcome to mid-winter upstate New York. It will be followed by late winter and soon enough by next winter. For future reference, anything less than 6 inches of snow is a flurry, and if you mention that it’s 15 degrees outside make certain to clarify above or below zero.”
On gas prices:
“I wanted to personally thank President Biden and everyone who voted for him for the spike in fuel costs. Every time you fuel up your vehicle and or heating source think of them. We are doomed.”
On Zoom:
“Zoom. Zoom what a boom. Make room for the Zoom. Zoom that tune. Zoom to the board room, class room, dorm room, living room, bedroom, bathroom, office waiting room, exam room, closet. Zoom to the Temple of Doom. Zoom maybe to the tomb. Take your Zoom and stick it to the moon.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
