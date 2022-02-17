On the 2020 election:
“Before the 2020 presidential election, Trump was screaming from the roof tops that it was going to be rigged, stolen. Turns out he was right! Trump and his creepy gang of anti-democracy, pro-dictator liars tried to steal the election! Crazy, right? Mommy and Daddy Trump forgot to teach young Donald good manners and how NOT to be a sore loser! Donald lost by more than 7 million people. Don lost. It’s as simple as that. Period!”
