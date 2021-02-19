On a definition:
“Trumpian: An adjective, according to Dictionary.com. The term Trumpian is found as early as 1988 and by 1990, an example of this term was characterized by large-scale failures, and as an excessive, aggressive, grandiose approach to doing business. After his presidential campaign in 2015, the term began to describe blustering, narcissistic behavior and a brazen disregard for truth. Some began to use Trumpian to characterize racist, sexist and xenophobic ideologies, authoritarianism, and an angry brand of populism. After he won the 2016 election, observers described the broader culture under Trump’s presidency as the Trumpian Era, characterized by a spike in racism, sexism and bullying.”
On a Michael Barone column:
“Sometimes circumstances dictate the need for a double standard. The Black Lives Matter protests and consequential violence were the results of hundreds of years of bigotry and discrimination against an entire segment of our population based solely on skin color. The incident at our nation’s capital building was a violent attack on our government and an attempt to subvert the actions of the democratic process. There is a big difference between the two, and if you can’t see that you are definitely part of the problem.”
On some Republicans during the impeachment trial:
“Shame on the Republican senator who sat in the chamber with his feet up on the table while the prosecutors presented their case against former President Trump. Shame on the Republican senator who sat in the chamber reading a book. We all knew Trump would be acquitted to satisfy the uninformed base, but common courtesy should still have reigned in the chamber for such a momentous occasion.”
On college students and masks:
“Recently, in The Daily Star there was a picture of three SUNY Oneonta girls on Columbia Street playing around as friends, holding hands and one on a longboard, but not one mask was worn. Apparently these girls have not received the memo on wearing masks and the college needs to do a much better job at enforcing that. I still see some students downtown without masks on. Lets get with the program and wear your masks. It’s not that difficult.”
On a suspect’s race mentioned in a story:
“There are, sadly, articles about animal abuse on an almost daily basis in the newspaper. None of them start by stating the race of the abuser, except the article on Feb. 12, which makes sure we know the alleged abuser was ‘Black.’ I expect you now to start all abuse articles with the race of the abuser OR to stop doing it all together.”
On Criminal Justice Reform :
“The Daily Star should do an investigation into New York state criminal justice reform and the impacts. Interview area district attorneys, judges and attorneys. Get a front line perspective and report the facts. Most of our population have no idea of what is happening in our courts and that the balance of justice is no longer balanced in New York.”
